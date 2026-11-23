DPVR P1 Max Eye with binocular eye tracking. Product composite based on photographs.

Original photograph of the eye-tracking module in DPVR P1 Max Eye.

Professional VR headset captures gaze data at up to 220 Hz and offers SDKs for Unity and Unreal

SHANGHAI, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DPVR today announced the official launch of P1 Max Eye, a virtual reality headset with binocular eye tracking for businesses, research institutions and application developers. The standard price is US$999. Two cameras capture each eye separately, while SDKs for Unity and Unreal provide raw data from both eyes and a combined gaze point. According to DPVR, the sampling rate is 120–220 Hz with the current firmware.Separate eye data for development and researchEach eye camera has a resolution of 400 × 400 pixels. DPVR specifies an accuracy of 0.5–1° and algorithm latency below 5 ms. The system supports nine-point calibration and tracks eye movements up to 30° upwards, downwards, left and right relative to the optical axis.The SDKs deliver data without downsampling at the rate supported by the current firmware, allowing developers to build their own analyses and gaze-controlled interactions.Applications in research and trainingP1 Max Eye is designed for developing applications that combine visual stimuli in VR with eye movement measurement. These include the development and testing of tools for visual function assessment, visual training, and studies of visual perception, cognition and behaviour.In training and user testing, analysing gaze positions and trajectories can help researchers understand which task steps or information attract users' attention. These insights can inform improvements to training content and user interfaces.SDKs and features for enterprise useThe headset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 and has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The total display resolution across both eyes is 3,664 × 1,920 pixels. Kiosk mode launches a predefined application directly and disables the system menu. A configuration tool is also provided. Prescription glasses can be worn with the eye-tracking module installed.Integration and customisationDPVR supports device selection, evaluation, application integration and multi-device deployment. Depending on project requirements and order volume, OEM customisation options may cover power supply, housing, logos, boot screens, user interfaces, firmware, default settings and preinstalled applications.Pricing and availabilityDPVR P1 Max Eye officially launches on 23 November 2026 at a standard price of US$999, including the eye-tracking feature licence. Delivery schedules, evaluation unit availability and OEM customisation terms are available from DPVR on request.About DPVRFounded in 2015, DPVR develops and manufactures extended reality (XR) devices, including VR headsets and AI glasses. The company provides hardware, SDKs and OEM customisation for business customers.Media contact and business enquiriesDPVR Sales and Marketing...

Grace

DPVR

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DPVR launches P1 Max Eye with up to 220 Hz eye tracking for US$999 News Provided By DPVR November 23, 2026, 09:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.