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Locally owned Birmingham mover adds pages for its seven services and nine nearby communities, including FF&E installation for offices and apartment communities

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tunj Control Moving, a locally owned moving company headquartered at Perimeter Park in Birmingham, Alabama, has launched a new website at tunjcontrol. The site gives homeowners, renters, property managers and businesses across the Birmingham area clearer information about the company's services, the communities it serves and how to request a free estimate.The new website includes a dedicated page for each of the company's seven services: residential moving, commercial moving, long-distance moving, apartment moving, packing services, white glove service and FF&E installation. Separate pages cover nine communities around Birmingham, from Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook and Homewood to Hoover, Pelham, Chelsea, Brook Highland, Trussville and Bessemer, with local details on the neighborhoods and roads the company's movers work in every week."Most of our customers find us online, and the old site did not show the full range of what our movers do," said Kyle Adetunji, Owner of Tunj Control Moving. "The new website explains each service in plain terms, so a family planning a move to Hoover or a property manager furnishing new units can see exactly how the job works before they call."FF&E installation for offices and apartment communitiesThe launch gives the company's FF&E installation service its own page for the first time. FF&E stands for furniture, fixtures, and equipment. Tunj Control Moving's movers deliver, assemble, install, and place furniture for businesses fitting out new office space and for apartment and multifamily communities furnishing units and shared areas. The service is available as part of a move or as a standalone project, with dates planned around business hours, tenants, and residents.The company's commercial work includes moving an entire Birmingham office building over a single weekend. The movers took apart the office furniture, transported it, then placed and reassembled it at the new space, with zero business hours lost."Property managers and office managers do not want to track ten deliveries and build every desk themselves," said Adetunji. "Our movers handle the delivery, the assembly and the placement, and they check everything with the customer before they leave."One team from estimate to final placementTunj Control Moving employs more than 25 trained, background-checked, uniformed movers. The same company movers handle each job from start to finish, whether the move is across town, across Alabama, or to another state. On one recent long-distance job, the team packed, protected, and moved a six-bedroom home from Hoover, Alabama, to Queens, New York, then unpacked, reassembled, and placed every item in four days with zero items damaged.Customers can request a free, no-obligation estimate through the website or by phone, with a response within one business day. The company recommends booking one to two weeks ahead, especially for weekend and end-of-month dates.Details on furniture, fixtures, and equipment installation are available at services/ffe-installation/.About Tunj Control MovingTunj Control Moving is a locally owned moving company headquartered at 1 Perimeter Park South in Birmingham, Alabama. In five years, its movers have completed more than 10,000 moves and furniture installations for homes and businesses. The company provides local, statewide, and long-distance moving, packing, white-glove service, and FF&E installation across the Birmingham area, and holds a 4.8-star average from more than 200 Google reviews. Tunj Control Moving is licensed and insured.

Kyle Adetunji

Tunj Control Moving

+1 205-946-0179

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Tunj Control Moving Launches New Website With FF&E Installation for Birmingham Offices and Apartment Communities News Provided By Rotate Digital November 23, 2026, 09:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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