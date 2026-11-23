LA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Shelby Rhodes, Territory Manager at Sodzo Medical, Inc., Helps Physicians and Clinical Teams Across Louisiana and Texas Adopt Innovative Nondrug Pain Management Solutions Backed by a Deep Understanding of Healthcare OperationsBenton, Louisiana – Shelby Rhodes is a healthcare operations professional and Territory Manager at Sodzo Medical, Inc., serving providers and clinical teams throughout Louisiana and Texas from her home base in Benton. With more than 13 years of experience across healthcare operations, medical technology, revenue cycle management, insurance, and business leadership, she has built a diverse background that lets her understand healthcare from both the clinical and the operational side. In her current role, Shelby supports physicians and healthcare teams as they adopt and implement innovative nondrug pain management solutions. Her work helps improve patient care through advanced medical technology, strong provider relationships, and a steady focus on operational excellence. Her specialties include healthcare operations management, medical device technology and sales, territory management, and business development.Shelby's professional journey began in 2014, when she joined a local healthcare system as a receptionist. Her leadership abilities quickly stood out, and she advanced through management training to oversee her own clinic within six months. After nearly four years in healthcare operations, she broadened her expertise by becoming a fully licensed insurance agent, gaining valuable knowledge of healthcare coverage, reimbursement, and the financial considerations patients face. She later returned to healthcare operations for two and a half years before moving into medical device sales and support. Each move added a new perspective on how care is delivered and paid for.As a territory manager, Shelby works closely with physicians, advanced practice providers, and clinical staff. She coordinates case support, educates teams on device technologies, manages territory growth strategies, and helps ensure that new therapies are integrated smoothly into clinical workflows. Her years on the operations side of healthcare give her a practical appreciation for the daily realities of busy clinics, which strengthens the trust she builds with the teams she serves.Education remains an important part of Shelby's growth. She holds an Associate of Applied Science and an Associate of Arts in Business Administration and Management from Bossier Parish Community College and is completing her Bachelor of Business Administration at Northwestern State University. Looking ahead, she plans to pursue both an MBA and a Juris Doctor focused on healthcare. She has also completed a series of Google certifications in artificial intelligence, including the Google AI Essentials Specialization and the Google Prompting Essentials Specialization, along with courses on using AI responsibly, maximizing productivity with AI tools, and speeding up data analysis and presentation building. She has been a member of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society since 2012 and belongs to the National Society of Leadership and Success through the Northwestern State University chapter.Shelby attributes her success to God, her husband, her children, her mom, her family, and the support she has received throughout her journey. Their encouragement, guidance, and unwavering belief in her have given her the foundation and strength to overcome challenges, grow professionally, and keep striving for excellence. She is also grateful for a supportive boss who has trusted her abilities, encouraged her development, and created opportunities for her to succeed. Together, these influences have shaped who she is and played an essential role in both her personal and professional achievements.The best career advice Shelby has received is to listen longer before speaking. Taking time to truly understand others, consider different perspectives, and gather all the information before responding has helped her build stronger relationships, make better decisions, and communicate more effectively. The practice has reinforced for her the importance of patience, empathy, and thoughtful leadership, both at work and at home.For young women entering the medical device and healthcare industries, Shelby's message is to believe in themselves and take ownership of their own journey. She encourages them not to let anyone else define their abilities, limit their potential, or write their story for them. Confidence in their skills, openness to growth, and loyalty to their own values and goals, she says, will serve them well. In her view, each woman's experiences, determination, and unique perspective are what shape her success, so she urges them to keep advocating for themselves and to create the path they envision.Shelby sees her field as one that is evolving rapidly, where the central task is to keep building trust, innovation, and strong relationships. As a female leader in the medical device field, she has faced challenges such as being taken seriously and overcoming the statistical barriers women often encounter in leadership roles. She is confident these obstacles can be overcome through determination, confidence, and a commitment to excellence. In an increasingly fast-paced environment, she sees one of the greatest opportunities in the ability to create meaningful connections and maintain strong personal relationships, which remain essential for collaboration, growth, and long-term success.Honesty, integrity, and resilience are the values that guide Shelby in her work and in her personal life. Being truthful, holding to strong ethical principles, and staying committed through difficult seasons are, to her, essential for building trust and achieving lasting results. These principles shape how she approaches her relationships, decisions, and responsibilities, helping her remain authentic, dependable, and focused on continuous growth.From a clinic front desk to a territory spanning two states, Shelby has built her career on curiosity, hard work, and a willingness to keep learning. Her blend of operational experience, insurance knowledge, and medical device expertise allows her to bridge the gap between innovative technology and the clinicians who rely on it. As she continues her education and looks toward future study in business and law, Shelby Rhodes stands as an example of how listening, integrity, and resilience can open doors and improve care for the patients and providers she serves.Learn More about Shelby Rhodes:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women: Shelby Rhodes Advances Patient Care Through Device Innovation and Healthcare Operations Expertise News Provided By Influential Women November 23, 2026, 09:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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