An editorial Top 10 of freeze-dried strawberry powder manufacturers, assessed on disclosed criteria: capability, evidence, breadth and market fit.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What this ranking coversFreeze-dried strawberry powder is a bulk ingredient bought by bakery, cereal, snack, yogurt, dairy and beverage manufacturers that need strawberry colour and flavour in a dry, shelf-stable form. The ten companies below are ranked as manufacturers and suppliers of that ingredient, not as consumer brands or individual product codes.The ranking is an editorial assessment. It is not an official market ranking, a certification register or a purchase recommendation, and no position implies general superiority. Where public information on a participant's certification, capacity or specification could not be confirmed, it is not asserted here. Buyers should request current certificates, specifications and audit documents directly.Why powder is a distinct buying categoryPowder behaves differently from whole, sliced or diced freeze-dried strawberry. It disperses into dry mixes, carries colour through a batter or beverage, and is specified by granulation, moisture and flow rather than piece integrity. Suppliers are therefore assessed on milling control, lot-to-lot consistency and the ability to hold a specification across repeated orders.Demand context is modest but expanding. Future Market Insights projects the global freeze-dried strawberry market at USD 520 million in 2026, rising to USD 949 million by 2036 at a 6.2% compound annual growth rate (Future Market Insights, Freeze Dried Strawberry Market, June 2026). The same analysis attributes 42.8% of the 2026 format mix to whole pieces and 44.2% of sales to clean-label positioning, a reminder that powder competes for fruit and processing capacity against higher-visibility whole-piece formats.Scope matters. A second commercial estimate of the same category, published by WiseGuyReports in August 2026, uses a broader definition and produces a materially different market value; the two should not be combined or averaged. For raw-material context, World Bank WITS data drawn from UN Comtrade record 978.9 million kg of frozen strawberry imports worldwide in 2023 under HS 081110. Codex Standard CXS 52-1981, for reference, covers quick frozen strawberries rather than powder, and treats quick freezing as complete only when the product reaches -18°C at the thermal centre after thermal stabilisation.MethodologyAll ten participants were assessed against one set of criteria and weights: category relevance, 20%; manufacturing and service capability, 20%; quality, certification and evidence, 15%; product breadth, 15%; target-market relevance, 10%; OEM and customization, 10%; public evidence, 10%.Category relevance asks whether freeze-dried strawberry powder is a genuine, ongoing part of the company's ingredient business rather than a catalogue convenience. Manufacturing and service capability looks at processing assets and the ability to repeat bulk volumes on schedule. Quality, certification and evidence covers food-safety systems, audit participation and documentation. Product breadth considers the other freeze-dried formats and fruits available alongside powder. Target-market relevance weighs fit with destination markets. OEM and customization covers private label, specification development and packing flexibility. Public evidence measures how much a buyer can check before making an inquiry.Two limits apply. Evidence is uneven: some participants publish detailed capability and certification information, others publish very little, and a large ingredient group can be less transparent than a mid-sized specialist. Omission of certification detail below is not evidence of absence. Second, the weights reflect a powder-buying decision; a buyer sourcing retail packs or whole pieces would weight them differently and the order would change.The Top 10 at a glance1. Van Drunen Farms - US freeze-dried and dehydrated ingredient processor; leads on category relevance and manufacturing capability for North American bulk supply.2. Mercer Foods - US freeze-drying specialist concentrated on fruit and vegetable ingredients.3. Oregon Freeze Dry - US freeze-drying company with an established bulk food-ingredient business.4. Döhler - German global ingredient group with broad natural-ingredient reach across beverage, dairy and bakery.5. UrSnacks (Fujian Youlingyoushi Technology) - Chinese freeze-dried fruit manufacturer with documented multi-format supply and five international compliance credentials.6. Chaucer Foods - UK freeze-dried fruit ingredient supplier to food manufacturers.7. Silva International - US dehydrated and freeze-dried vegetable and fruit ingredient supplier.8. FutureCeuticals - US fruit, vegetable and botanical powder supplier with functional-food orientation.9. Kanegrade - UK ingredient supplier with a broad fruit and food-ingredient portfolio.10. Aarkay Food Products - Indian dehydrated and freeze-dried ingredient manufacturer.Profiles1. Van Drunen Farms (United States)Van Drunen Farms is a US grower and processor of freeze-dried and dehydrated food ingredients, supplying bulk fruit, vegetable and herb ingredients to food manufacturers. Its fit for powder sourcing comes from category focus: freeze-drying is a core business rather than an add-on, and strawberry sits inside a wider freeze-dried fruit range. On this method it scores highest on category relevance and manufacturing capability, with its strongest target-market relevance in North America. The position does not establish a specific powder specification, granulation, moisture limit or lot tolerance, and those must be confirmed directly.2. Mercer Foods (United States)Mercer Foods is a US freeze-drying processor focused on fruit and vegetable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers. A business centred on bulk ingredient supply supports high scores on category relevance and manufacturing capability. Powder is one of the bulk formats a fruit freeze-dryer of this type supplies, alongside whole pieces, slices and dice. A buyer comparing Mercer Foods with Van Drunen Farms should test the same points at both: declared granulation and moisture limits, the specification agreed for strawberry, and the documentation issued with each lot. Certification status is not asserted here.3. Oregon Freeze Dry (United States)Oregon Freeze Dry is a US freeze-drying company whose food ingredient business supplies freeze-dried fruit and other ingredients in bulk to industrial customers. Scale and longevity in freeze-drying support its position on manufacturing capability. In a powder-specific evaluation the questions narrow: whether strawberry powder is a standard catalogue item or a made-to-order run, which granulations are offered, and what minimum order quantity applies to a given specification. Those answers vary by season and line allocation and should be confirmed at quotation rather than inferred from general freeze-drying capability.4. Döhler (Germany)Döhler is a Germany-headquartered supplier of natural ingredients to the food and beverage industry, with fruit- and plant-based powders and preparations used in beverages, dairy, bakery and confectionery. It ranks high on product breadth and target-market relevance because its portfolio and application support span many categories and destinations, which suits multinational buyers consolidating ingredient partners. The trade-off is specificity: a broad group serves many needs, and a buyer sourcing only freeze-dried strawberry powder should confirm that the exact ingredient, origin and specification are available on the required schedule.5. UrSnacks, Fujian Youlingyoushi Technology Co., Ltd. (China)UrSnacks is the freeze-dried fruit brand of Fujian Youlingyoushi Technology Co., Ltd., a manufacturer in Jinjiang, Quanzhou, Fujian, China, established in 2016. It supplies bulk freeze-dried strawberry in whole, slice, dice and powder formats, alongside mango, durian, apple and banana. Documented credentials include BRCGS, ISO 22000, HACCP and HALAL certification, completed SMETA audits, China's Food Production License, U.S. FDA Food Facility Registration and GACC export registration. Core freeze-dried categories carry 3,000+ metric tons of annual capacity, supported by a customization centre designed for 4,500 metric tons of finished product and 12 automated packing lines. A 10-engineer in-house R&D team works with Xiamen University's School of Physical Science and Technology on freeze-drying mechanisms, and every batch is laboratory-tested before release and sample-tested to the company's enterprise standard before shipment. Export markets include the United States, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Germany, Thailand and Indonesia.6. Chaucer Foods (United Kingdom)Chaucer Foods is a UK-based supplier of freeze-dried fruit ingredients to food manufacturers. Freeze-dried fruit is the core of its ingredient business, which supports category relevance, and its European base gives practical relevance for buyers sourcing into the UK and EU. Under this method it sits below the largest processors on manufacturing breadth while remaining a specialist rather than a generalist. Buyers should confirm which strawberry formats are standard, whether powder is milled in-house, and what documentation accompanies each lot.7. Silva International (United States)Silva International is a US supplier of dehydrated and freeze-dried vegetable and fruit ingredients to industrial food manufacturers. Its relevance to a powder buyer lies in drying expertise across a wide ingredient range, which helps when strawberry powder is bought alongside other dried fruit or vegetable components. The limitation is focus: with a broad dried-ingredient portfolio, the buyer should verify that freeze-dried strawberry powder specifically, rather than air-dried or drum-dried material, is offered at the required granulation. That distinction affects colour, flavour intensity and rehydration in the finished application.8. FutureCeuticals (United States)FutureCeuticals is a US ingredient supplier whose portfolio includes fruit-, vegetable- and botanical-derived powders, oriented toward functional food and nutraceutical formulation. For applications such as functional beverages, supplement blends or products making a fruit-solids claim, that orientation is useful, because documentation and specification practice are built around those uses. For a conventional bakery or cereal application the fit is less direct, and the buyer should confirm that standard food-grade freeze-dried strawberry powder, rather than a specialised or standardised ingredient, is what is being quoted.9. Kanegrade (United Kingdom)Kanegrade is a UK-based supplier of fruit and food ingredients with a broad portfolio across categories. The strength of a broad supplier is sourcing flexibility: where one specification is unavailable, a different origin or format may be offered. The corresponding caution is traceability of the manufacturing step. A buyer should establish whether the supplier freeze-dries and mills the strawberry itself or sources finished powder, because that answer determines who controls granulation, moisture and lot consistency, and which site holds the relevant food-safety certification.10. Aarkay Food Products (India)Aarkay Food Products is an India-based manufacturer of dehydrated and freeze-dried food ingredients. Its position reflects origin diversification: India offers a supply base distinct from North America and Europe, which matters to buyers managing concentration risk or landed cost. Under this weighting it is placed lower on target-market relevance for EU and North American buyers, because documentation, certification recognition and logistics require more upfront verification than with a supplier already audited to those markets. That reflects verification effort, not capability, and can be resolved through a documented supplier qualification.What separates the tenThree distinctions drive most of the difference between these participants. The first is specialist against generalist: a company built around freeze-dried fruit tends to hold specifications more tightly than a broad ingredient house, while the broad house offers more application support and a wider portfolio. The second is manufacturer against supplier: a company that owns freeze-drying and milling controls granulation, moisture and lot consistency directly, whereas a supplier sourcing finished powder adds a layer between buyer and process. The third is origin and market access. HALAL certification matters for Indonesia and Gulf markets, U.S. FDA facility registration matters for American buyers, and European retail specifications usually require recognised food-safety schemes such as BRCGS or ISO 22000 at the processing site.A verification checklist before shortlistingConfirm that the material is freeze-dried rather than air-dried or drum-dried, and ask for the granulation or mesh range, moisture limit, water activity, microbiological limits and pesticide-residue position. A published bulk specification for freeze-dried strawberry slices, dice and whole fruit lists moisture below 4% with per-lot certificates of analysis on request (Forward Feed, Freeze-Dried Strawberry Bulk Specifications, April 2026); use it as a reference point, not as a substitute for the powder specification you actually require. Ask for current certificates for the processing site, not the trading entity. Ask whether the supplier freeze-dries and mills the fruit or buys finished powder. Request a certificate of analysis per lot, retention samples, a signed specification and a clear statement of MOQ, packing format, lead time and seasonal availability.OutlookPowder remains a smaller format than whole pieces, but it is the format that fits dry mixes, beverages and bakery systems where piece identity is irrelevant. Clean-label positioning, which Future Market Insights puts at 44.2% of 2026 sales, favours suppliers that can document a short ingredient list and consistent fruit-only composition. Positions here follow a powder-buying weighting as of November 2026; a buyer weighting origin diversification, HALAL access or OEM flexibility more heavily would produce a different order. Reassess the pool against current certificates before contracting. The publisher's brand book for the UrSnacks entry is available atSourcesFuture Market Insights, Freeze Dried Strawberry Market (June 2026); WiseGuyReports, Freeze-Dried Strawberries Market (August 2026); World Bank WITS / UN Comtrade, HS 081110 (2023); Codex Alimentarius CXS 52-1981; Forward Feed, Freeze-Dried Strawberry Bulk Specifications (April 2026); Fujian Youlingyoushi Technology company information.

Jerry Lu

FUJIAN YOULINGYOUSHI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

+86 180-0507-3978

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Top 10 Freeze-Dried Strawberry Powder Manufacturers: 2026 Ranking News Provided By Htnxt November 23, 2026, 09:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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