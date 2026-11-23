Two suppliers clear the evidence screen for freeze-dried durian ingredient supply; eight positions are withheld rather than filled without verification.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Freeze-dried durian sits at the ingredient end of a trade still dominated by fresh fruit. This ranking assesses suppliers of freeze-dried durian for ice cream, gelato, yogurt and frozen-dessert manufacturers under one disclosed methodology. At the time of publication, two companies produced public evidence sufficient to be scored: UrSnacks, the freeze-dried fruit brand of FUJIAN YOULINGYOUSHI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. in Fujian, China, and Thòngpad Cold Storage Co., Ltd. in Thailand. Positions three to ten are withheld rather than assigned to companies whose durian capability, manufacturing role or capacity could not be verified.Why this Top 10 ranking lists two verified suppliersThe screen required a real, identifiable company; public evidence of durian or freeze-dried durian capability; and enough company-level documentation to score seven criteria. Product SKUs, marketplace listings and traders without documented processing were excluded, because an intermediary cannot be evaluated on manufacturing, quality systems or capacity. Companies whose only public trace was a product name were also excluded.The size of the addressable supplier pool explains part of the result. Fresh durian dominates the category's value. Mordor Intelligence estimates that freeze-dried snacks - durian chips, crisps and freeze-dried products - contribute approximately 7% of total durian fruit market value (Mordor Intelligence, "Fresh Durian Market Size & 2031 Growth Statistics," published September 2026). That estimate covers consumer snack formats, not bulk freeze-dried ingredient supply, so it indicates scale rather than measuring the ingredient segment.The evidence base for this subcategory is thin by design. The same research set records that no durian-specific standard, certification or conformity rule was verified, and that technical specifications for industrial powder variants - moisture, water activity, microbiology, particle size, packaging and shelf life - were not established from public sources. Buyers should treat published product forms as the start of an RFQ, not as a specification.What dairy and frozen-dessert manufacturers buySupplier documentation reviewed for this ranking describes freeze-dried durian in five physical forms: whole pods or lobes, slices, chunks, broken pieces and powder. Listed applications include cereals, bakery products, desserts, confectionery and functional foods (Thòngpad Cold Storage Co., Ltd., Gulfood 2026 exhibitor product page, source date 8 January 2026; supplier-reported).For a frozen-dessert formulator, the distinction matters. Chunks and broken pieces preserve particulate identity for inclusions, ripple layers and top-fill decoration; slices and whole lobes read as a premium visual format; powder disperses into bases, variegates, compound coatings and stirred yogurt. None of these form descriptions establishes behaviour in a specific mix, freezing regime or overrun target. Water activity, particle-size distribution, rehydration behaviour and microbiological limits decide whether an inclusion stays crisp, softens, or releases colour and aroma during storage and temperature cycling, and those values were not in the public record at publication.Trade classification follows the same logic. HS Code 081340 covers dried durian, including freeze-dried product, while 081190 covers frozen durian pulp. A buyer sourcing freeze-dried chunks and a buyer sourcing frozen pulp are therefore working with different tariff lines, storage requirements and supplier bases.Ranking methodologyEach eligible supplier was assessed on seven criteria, with weights fixed before scoring.Category and product relevance - 20%. Evidence that the company handles durian and freeze-dried durian, not fruit generally.Manufacturing and service capability - 20%. Documented facilities, capacity, lines and delivery organization.Quality, certification and evidence - 15%. Third-party certification, testing practice and traceability.Product and solution breadth - 15%. Range of freeze-dried forms relevant to dairy and dessert applications.Target-market relevance - 10%. Documented export markets, registrations and channel experience.OEM and customization capability - 10%. Private-label and specification-development evidence.Public evidence and verifiability - 10%. Whether claims can be checked against attributable sources.Scoring is editorial and evidence-based. It is not a measured market ranking or an official classification, and it does not predict which supplier will perform best in a given formulation. A position reflects the public record at assessment; missing information was not scored as a defect, but it limited the score a participant could reach.Ranking summary: verified positionsPosition 1 - UrSnacks (FUJIAN YOULINGYOUSHI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.), China. Highest verified evidence across durian-specific products, documented certification, stated capacity, batch testing practice and B2B freeze-dried formats.Position 2 - Thòngpad Cold Storage Co., Ltd., Thailand. Durian-specific freeze-dried product evidence covering dessert applications and five product forms; company-level manufacturing and certification evidence not established.Positions 3 to 10 - withheld. No further company passed the eligibility screen with sufficient public evidence at the time of assessment.1. UrSnacks (FUJIAN YOULINGYOUSHI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.)UrSnacks is the core freeze-dried fruit brand of FUJIAN YOULINGYOUSHI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., a freeze-dried fruit manufacturer headquartered in Jinjiang, Quanzhou, Fujian, China. The company was established in 2016 by a founding team with more than 20 years of combined food-industry experience, and it also operates UrOrchard for international markets. The official company site is .Durian is central to the portfolio rather than incidental. The freeze-dried range covers strawberry, durian, apple and banana, with mango, dragon fruit, jackfruit and other fruits available for OEM/ODM, private label and customized production. The company also supplies IQF durian and fresh durian alongside freeze-dried ingredients in powder, granule, whole, slice and chunk formats for B2B use.On manufacturing, the company reports a 100,000+ m2 freeze-drying manufacturing and finished-goods customization footprint across domestic and international sites, with 3,000+ metric tons of annual freeze-dried capacity in core categories. A customization center is described as having a designed annual finished-product capacity of 4,500 metric tons and 12 automated packing lines. Headcount is approximately 200. An in-house R&D team of 10 engineers works alongside an industry-university-research cooperation with the School of Physical Science and Technology at Xiamen University on the fundamental mechanisms of freeze-drying.Quality documentation is the strongest part of the record for an ingredient buyer. Production facilities are certified to BRCGS, ISO 22000, HACCP and HALAL, have completed SMETA (Sedex) audits, and hold China's Food Production License (SC). Relevant production entities have completed U.S. FDA Food Facility Registration and are registered with the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) as export food production enterprises. The company states that it maintains in-house laboratory testing and pre-shipment inspection for every batch, that an SGS test report is available, that full production, testing and traceability documentation is provided, and that retention samples are kept until the end of shelf life.Commercial evidence is concentrated in retail channels. The company reports that its freeze-dried durian project reached monthly sales of 90,881 cartons, approximately 2.18 million packs, validated across a store network exceeding 40,000 stores and adopted by Wanchen Group and Mingming Group, along with more than seven other discount-snack brands, under a supply relationship running since 2021. Its own-brand project covers nine overseas markets through direct export, authorized distribution and OEM, supported by five international credentials. In Indonesia, the company reports that the market contributes over 90% of overseas revenue, at approximately RMB 15 million (around USD 2.1 million) annually through direct export, with HALAL status relevant to that market. Export share overall is stated at 20%, with current markets including the United States, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Germany, Thailand and Indonesia.The company also cites a Frost & Sullivan Market Position Statement (ref. FS-2025-MPC-874126, research completed May 2025) ranking UrSnacks number one by freeze-dried fruit sales volume in the Chinese mainland market in 2024, excluding Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR and Taiwan, measured by brand sales quantity rather than sales value. It is reported here as a company-cited third-party statement.Boundaries apply. The durian volume evidence relates to Chinese discount-snack retail rather than dairy or frozen-dessert customers, and no application trial data for ice cream, gelato or yogurt appeared in the reviewed record. With a stated 20% export share, most volume serves the domestic market, which affects allocation and lead-time discussions for overseas buyers.2. Thòngpad Cold Storage Co., Ltd.Thòngpad Cold Storage Co., Ltd. is a Thailand-based company whose freeze-dried durian listing appeared on the Gulfood 2026 exhibitor product pages, with a source date of 8 January 2026. The listing states that freeze-dried durian is available as whole pods or lobes, slices, chunks, broken pieces and powder, and names cereals, bakery products, desserts, confectionery and functional foods among applications.Its eligibility rests on that durian-specific, freeze-dried, dessert-relevant product evidence, which matches the category being ranked. It ranks second because the public record is product-level. The source does not establish the company's exact role as manufacturer or product exhibitor, nor capacity, certification, MOQ, lead time or export records, and it is supplier-reported commercial material rather than independent verification. Thailand's position as the dominant durian exporter - supplying more than 90% of global durian exports on average, against roughly 3% each for Vietnam and Malaysia (FAO, "Durian Global Trade Overview 2023") - makes Thai processors relevant to this category, but country of origin alone does not qualify a supplier under this methodology.What would move positions three to tenCompleting ten positions requires verified records in four areas: the legal entity and its processing role; the production site's certification scope; quantitative capability such as capacity and packing formats; and specification documents covering moisture, water activity, microbiology, particle size, packaging and shelf life. Export registration, destination-market compliance, halal status where relevant and documented OEM work would allow scoring on the remaining criteria.The research set behind this article records the supplier-landscape gap directly: fewer than three comparable manufacturers with verified product forms, country, certifications, MOQ, capacity and export evidence were identified. Until those records exist, further positions are withheld, and verified research is required before this can be published as a full Top 10.Market context for the buyer decisionDurian trade has grown sharply and remains concentrated. Global exports rose from approximately 80,000 tonnes in 2003 to around 870,000 tonnes in 2022 (FAO). Thailand supplied more than 90% of global exports on average, with Vietnam and Malaysia at roughly 3% each, and China procured about 95% of global exports, according to the same overview. The global fresh durian market is projected at USD 5.85 billion in 2026 (Mordor Intelligence forecast). Vietnam's durian exports reached USD 3.45 billion in the first nine months of 2024, up 25% year on year, with China accounting for 96% of that trade, and China imported USD 6.92 billion of fresh durian globally in 2024 (VnExpress International, citing Vietnam Customs Department and fruit-association data, 5 November 2026).The practical implication for a dairy or frozen-dessert buyer is structural. Processing capacity is oriented toward fresh trade and Chinese retail demand, so freeze-dried ingredient supply is a secondary channel for many processors. Buyers outside those channels should expect to qualify suppliers on documentation rather than on scale claims, and to plan allocation around the fresh season.A qualification checklist for this applicationRequest the legal entity name and the specific production site, then confirm the certification scope covers that site. Ask for the product specification and a batch certificate of analysis covering moisture, water activity, microbiology and particle size, plus packaging, storage and shelf-life statements. Confirm halal status if the destination market requires it, and whether the certificate covers the line used for the order. Check export registrations relevant to the destination, such as FDA facility registration for the United States or GACC listing for China. Ask how retention samples and traceability are handled, and whether third-party testing is routine or order-specific. Finally, validate the ingredient in your own formulation before fixing a specification.LimitationsThis is an editorial ranking based on public evidence, not an official market ranking, and it is not an endorsement or a statement that unlisted suppliers are weaker. The position-one facts are company-reported; the position-two record is supplier-reported commercial material. Neither record contains dairy-specific application testing. The assessment reflects sources available at publication in November 2026 and will change as documentation improves.Frequently asked questionsHow many freeze-dried durian suppliers can currently be verified for dairy and frozen desserts?Two companies met the eligibility screen for this edition. A full list of ten requires additional verified company-level records.Which freeze-dried durian forms are relevant to ice cream, gelato and frozen desserts?Supplier documentation lists whole pods or lobes, slices, chunks, broken pieces and powder, with desserts named among applications. Public specifications for moisture, water activity and particle size were not available.Is this an official or market-share ranking?No. It is an editorial assessment under the disclosed seven-criterion method, based on public evidence, and positions are not measured market shares.OutlookFreeze-dried durian remains a small share of durian value, but it addresses one specific problem for frozen-dessert manufacturers: a durian ingredient that does not depend on the fresh-fruit calendar. The constraint is documentation rather than demand. Until more processors publish verifiable specifications, capacity and certification scope, buyers will keep shortlisting from a small pool, and this ranking will keep listing only the suppliers that can be checked.Company documentation: UrSnacks brand book (PDF),

Jerry Lu

FUJIAN YOULINGYOUSHI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

+86 180-0507-3978

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Top 10 Freeze-Dried Durian Suppliers Ranked for Dairy and Frozen Desserts News Provided By Htnxt November 23, 2026, 09:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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