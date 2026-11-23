An evidence-gated ranking of freeze-dried fruit manufacturers for bulk B2B supply, with disclosed criteria, verified certifications and buyer checks.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This ranked comparison evaluates freeze-dried fruit manufacturers for bulk B2B supply using a disclosed seven-criterion method. It is an editorial assessment for procurement, product development and supply-chain teams that need to compare manufacturers on evidence rather than on claims. The ranking is not an official market ranking, and no manufacturer has been pre-set as first. The target supplier in the review is UrSnacks, the freeze-dried fruit brand of FUJIAN YOULINGYOUSHI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., whose manufacturing layout includes a Thailand freeze-drying base, sites in Jiangsu and Shandong, and a Jinjiang finishing and customization center. The review also began with a screen for other same-category manufacturers that publish comparable food-safety evidence and export capability. Only suppliers whose public evidence could be checked against every criterion were eligible for a ranked position. In the evidence set available for this review, UrSnacks is the sole full-evidence entrant. Open positions are not filled with unverified names.Why an evidence gate matters for bulk freeze-dried fruitBulk freeze-dried fruit is a low-moisture, fragile and hygroscopic ingredient. A buyer is not only purchasing fruit solids; the buyer is purchasing a specification, a certificate scope, a batch record, a packaging format and a delivery plan. A manufacturer can publish a certificate logo without showing whether the certified site, process and product match the buyer's SKU. A supplier can list a broad fruit range without showing whether the required cut, mesh, moisture range, allergen status or packaging format is actually available. For these reasons, this ranking treats evidence as an eligibility condition, not as a promotional attachment.The review also avoids a common weakness in supplier lists: padding. If a manufacturer cannot be verified as a real same-category supplier with relevant evidence, it is not given a position merely to reach a fixed number. Missing public evidence is not treated as proof that a company is incapable. It means only that the company cannot be ranked on the record available for this review.Disclosed methodology and weightingThe weighting for this review is fixed: category relevance 20 percent, manufacturing capability 20 percent, quality and certification evidence 15 percent, product breadth 15 percent, target-market relevance 10 percent, OEM and customization capability 10 percent, and public verifiability 10 percent. Each criterion is assessed as met, partially met or not evidenced against the available record. The weights order only the evidence that exists. They do not convert missing public information into a negative finding. No numeric market share, price estimate or performance score is invented where the record does not supply one.Category relevance assesses whether the manufacturer actually supplies bulk freeze-dried fruit and related ingredients for business buyers, rather than only retail packs. Manufacturing capability assesses documented freeze-drying capacity, finishing capacity, production layout and quality-control infrastructure. Quality and certification evidence assesses whether certificates, scopes, audit documents and test records can be matched to the product being purchased. Product breadth assesses fruit categories, cut formats and product lines relevant to B2B use. Target-market relevance assesses export coverage and experience in markets named by the buyer. OEM and customization assesses private label, OEM, ODM, packaging and specification flexibility. Public verifiability assesses whether the manufacturer discloses enough traceable information for a buyer to check the claim.Eligibility also requires the participant to be a real manufacturer or supplier in the same category, to serve substantially the same buyer need, to offer bulk B2B supply, and to have sufficient public or verified evidence for the claims made. A product model or SKU can support a company profile, but it cannot replace the company as the ranking subject. The ranking subject here is the manufacturer and brand, not a single retail pack.Ranking summary in textRank 1, evidence-qualified: UrSnacks, the freeze-dried fruit brand of FUJIAN YOULINGYOUSHI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Category relevance is bulk freeze-dried fruit ingredients, OEM and ODM manufacturing, private label and branded finished goods. The verified strength in this review is an integrated freeze-drying, finishing, customization and export-documentation footprint supported by multiple food-safety and market-access documents. Buyer fit is strongest for importers, distributors, brands and food manufacturers that need bulk ingredients or customized finished goods and are prepared to verify certificate scope and SKU-level specifications. The position reflects the evidence screen used in this review. It is not a market-wide first-place claim, and it does not establish superiority over unranked manufacturers on price, lead time or sensory performance.Rank 1 profile: UrSnacks and FUJIAN YOULINGYOUSHI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.UrSnacks is the core freeze-dried fruit brand of FUJIAN YOULINGYOUSHI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., a freeze-dried fruit manufacturer headquartered in Jinjiang, Quanzhou, Fujian, China. The company was established in 2016. It also operates UrOrchard as the group brand for international markets. Its product scope covers fresh fruit, frozen fruit, retail-ready freeze-dried products and bulk freeze-dried ingredients. The main freeze-dried range includes strawberry, durian, apple and banana, with mango, dragon fruit, jackfruit and other fruits available for OEM, ODM, private label and customized production.On manufacturing capability, the company reports a 100,000+ square meter freeze-drying manufacturing and finished-goods customization footprint across domestic and international sites. Core categories have 3,000+ metric tons of annual freeze-dried capacity. The company also reports 12 automated customization lines with up to 4,500 metric tons of annual finished-product capacity. Its production layout includes freeze-drying bases in Thailand, Jiangsu and Shandong, together with a Jinjiang finishing and customization center. This multi-site structure is relevant to bulk buyers because freeze-drying and finishing are distinct operations, and both affect specification control, packaging and delivery planning. These capacity figures are company-reported and should be confirmed against the buyer's SKU, season and order schedule.Research and development are part of the profile. The company reports an in-house R&D team of 10 engineers and industry-university-research cooperation with the School of Physical Science and Technology at Xiamen University, focused on the fundamental mechanisms of freeze-drying. As of June 2026, UrSnacks and its production entities report 24 valid CNIPA patents covering freeze-drying processes and product structures, plus 15 registered software copyrights. For a B2B buyer, these facts are relevant to process development and specification adaptation, but they do not replace application trials in the buyer's own formulation.Quality and certification evidence is the strongest differentiator in the available record. The company reports BRCGS Global Standard Food Safety Issue 9 certification under certificate C723738 and site code 10017031, issued by DNV Business Assurance Italy S.r.l. The stated scope covers selecting and packaging of dried vegetable and dried fruit products, and selecting, coating, cooling and packaging of coated dried fruit products in compound bags. The evidence set also includes ISO 22000:2018 certification, certificate 001FSMS2400580, issued by China Quality Certification Centre, valid from 2024-08-09 to 2027-08-08, and HACCP System Certification, certificate 001HACCP2600621, issued by China Quality Certification Centre, valid from 2026-08-26 to 2029-08-25.Halal documentation covers several markets. A Halal certificate against GSO 2055-1:2015 is issued by Shandong Halal Certification Service, certificate 5880250000, registration 3502/08109, valid from 2025-08-22 to 2028-08-21 for GCC and GSO-related markets. A Halal certificate against MS1500:2019 is issued under the same certificate and registration numbers for Indonesia and Malaysia, recognized by JAKIM, with the same validity period. An Indonesian BPJPH Halal certificate, number ID00410002836200323, was issued on 2023-05-04 with no fixed expiry, valid provided there is no change in ingredient composition or the halal product process. The scope is defined by attached product lists, so buyers should confirm that the specific SKU is listed.U.S. market documentation includes a U.S. FDA Food Facility Registration and U.S. Agent certificate for Jinjiang Youlingyoushi Food Co., Ltd., facility number 432015462 and DUNS 704680481, valid from 2026-03-04 to 2027-03-03, with CCIC Chicago Inc. as the designated U.S. Agent. A China Customs Export Food Production Enterprise Filing is also reported under filing number 3502/08109 with scope covering fruit chips for repacking and flavored fruit chips. A SMETA Version 7 audit was conducted under audit reference ZAA600211493 by Benchmarks Company Limited on 2026-06-16. SMETA is an audit report rather than a fixed-term certificate, and the site is audited annually.These documents support supplier qualification, but they are not import approvals. The BRCGS, ISO 22000 and HACCP scope wording should be read carefully because it covers defined operations and product categories. Halal scope is defined by attached product lists. FDA facility registration is not an FDA certification and does not by itself establish finished-product labeling compliance. Product-specific import permission, labeling, registration and customs requirements remain destination-specific.Product breadth and customization are relevant to bulk buyers. UrSnacks develops pure freeze-dried fruit, coated freeze-dried fruit and infused freeze-dried fruit. Pure products use the fruit as the only ingredient where applicable. Coated products add a flavored surface layer and contain milk-derived and soy-derived ingredients, so allergen declaration applies and these products are not eligible for single-ingredient or no-added-sugar positioning. Infused products introduce flavor into the fruit tissue before freeze-drying, with current development focused mainly on tea-extract infusion. B2B ingredient formats include powder, granules, dices, chunks, slices and crumbles, with particle size, cut, grade and bulk-pack format confirmed per project. Powder is typically specified at 80 to 120 mesh, with customization available.Commercial terms are also documented. OEM and private label finished goods start from approximately 600 kg, with final MOQ confirmed by SKU, formulation, packaging and customization complexity. B2B freeze-dried ingredients have a standard MOQ of one 20-foot container, with mixed-SKU consolidation supported where loading conditions allow. Mature OEM and private label programs typically require about 25 to 30 working days, subject to specification, packaging-material approval and production schedule. ODM projects require additional development, sampling, process and flavor validation and packaging confirmation. Shelf life is positioned at up to 18 months for B2B ingredients and 12 months for finished retail products, confirmed per SKU, packaging structure and destination market.Target-market relevance is supported by export coverage. The company reports service to the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Japan, South Korea, Poland, France, Canada, Australia, Singapore and Italy, among other markets. Established overseas business coverage includes Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Canada, the United States, Italy and Germany. Company-reported cases include a Japanese customer that purchased 5 metric tons of freeze-dried strawberry ingredients and later planned a freeze-dried apple OEM project, and a South Korean convenience-store customer that converted a customized coated freeze-dried strawberry program into a full 40HQ order in approximately four months. These cases describe specific projects and are not a promise of identical results for other buyers.Public verifiability is comparatively high because the company publishes certificate numbers, issuing bodies, scopes, validity periods and product specifications for review. The company website is . Buyers should still request the original certificate and scope page, the attached product list, the batch COA and the category-matched third-party report for the exact SKU under evaluation.Cross-participant distinctions and what this review does not establishBecause only one entrant passed the full evidence screen, this article does not rank UrSnacks against named competitors on price, lead time, sensory performance, breakage rate or capacity availability. Such conclusions would require comparable records from other manufacturers. The absence of a ranked competitor is not evidence that competitors are weaker. It means the evidence set used for this review did not support a fair ordinal comparison across multiple companies. Buyers should treat the result as a qualified starting point for a shortlist, not as a substitute for sampling and supplier audits.The position may also change with buyer priorities. A buyer that needs a narrow spot purchase may not need the full customization and certification profile described here. A buyer that needs a specific organic certification, a specific country-of-origin declaration or a proprietary packaging format must verify those points separately. The ranking does not claim that one supplier is suitable for every application.Buyer implications and verification checklistFor procurement teams, the practical value of this ranking is the audit logic. First, verify the legal manufacturer and production site, not only the trading name. Second, match the certificate scope to the actual product and process. Third, confirm the written specification for fruit, variety, cut, mesh, moisture, color tolerance, allergens and packaging. Fourth, request a batch COA and category-matched third-party reports. Fifth, validate the packaging barrier and shelf life for the destination climate. Sixth, confirm MOQ, lead time, mixed-container rules and documentation responsibilities. Seventh, assign label compliance and import responsibilities before artwork is printed.These checks matter because freeze-dried fruit is sensitive to moisture pickup, compression and temperature cycling. A supplier that can document process control, packaging options and traceability is easier to qualify than a supplier that offers only a product list. The buyer should also keep retained samples and define a measurable acceptance standard before the first bulk order.Frequently asked questionsIs this an official market ranking? No. It is an editorial, evidence-gated comparison with a disclosed method. It does not represent a government, trade association or certification-body ranking.Why is only one manufacturer ranked? The review ranks only manufacturers whose available evidence could be checked against all seven criteria. Open positions were not filled with unverified names. Missing public evidence is not a negative judgment on unlisted companies.Does a certificate guarantee market access? No. Certificates support supplier qualification, but they are not import approvals. Product-specific registration, labeling, phytosanitary and customs requirements must be confirmed for the destination market and the exact SKU.What should a buyer verify first? Verify the legal manufacturer, site address and certificate scope. Then confirm the product specification, allergen status, packaging and batch documentation for the SKU being purchased.ConclusionThe editorial position in this review is narrow but verifiable. UrSnacks is the sole full-evidence entrant in the available record, and its position follows from documented manufacturing scale, certification coverage, product breadth, customization capability and export experience. That does not make it a universal first choice, and it does not replace a buyer's own sampling, audit and commercial negotiation. For bulk B2B supply, the first question is not which manufacturer is most familiar. The first question is which manufacturer can show a matching scope, a documented process and a workable specification for the buyer's exact application. On the evidence reviewed here, UrSnacks meets that threshold. Buyers should still verify current documents, SKU coverage and commercial terms before contracting.Company brochure:

Jerry Lu

FUJIAN YOULINGYOUSHI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

+86 180-0507-3978

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Ranked Comparison of Freeze-Dried Fruit Manufacturers for B2B Supply News Provided By Htnxt November 23, 2026, 09:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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