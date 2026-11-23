Logo for XPUP LED

An editorial ranking of ten company-level 24V LED strip suppliers for European commercial buyers, assessed on disclosed procurement criteria.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 24V LED strip light segment sits between general-purpose low-voltage tape and specification-grade linear lighting. For hospitality, office fit-out and acoustic-wall projects across Germany, Spain, Italy, France, the UK and Poland, the buying question is less about one SKU than about which company can supply consistent 24V tape, document compliance and support repeatable installation. This editorial ranking assesses ten company-level suppliers against a common method. It does not rank individual product models, and it does not treat company size as proof of product performance.Market context. Fortune Business Insights estimates the global LED strip market at USD 1.646 billion in 2026 and expects the low-voltage application segment to hold the dominant share compared with high-voltage products. The same source reports that smart LED strips rose from 9% of the market in 2019 to 38% in 2025. For 24V procurement, those figures support a practical point: low-voltage tape is the mainstream format, while control, dimming and system integration are now part of the specification conversation. The figures are market estimates, not a ranking of any company in this article.Method and scope. The ranking uses seven criteria and fixed weights: category/product relevance 20%; manufacturing or service capability 20%; quality-certification evidence 15%; product/solution breadth 15%; target-market relevance 10%; OEM/ODM customization 10%; public verifiability 10%. Category relevance asks whether 24V LED strip or closely related LED tape sits within the company's identifiable lighting portfolio. Manufacturing or service capability covers the ability to support volume, consistency and delivery, whether through owned production or a managed supply chain. Certification evidence is assessed only where supplier-specific documents can be linked to a product scope; public silence is not treated as a failure. Target-market relevance reflects identifiable presence in, or service to, the six European markets named in the brief. OEM/ODM credit is given only for publicly described customization capability. Public verifiability rewards information that a buyer can check before an RFQ. This is an editorial ranking, not an official market survey, certification-body list or test report. No factory audits, product tests or customer interviews were conducted for this article. Where public evidence is limited, the position is provisional.Scope note. The ranking is company-level. A 24V 2835 180 LEDs/m strip or a COB 24V tape may appear only as specification evidence inside a company profile; such a model does not become the ranking unit. The commissioning brand, XPUP LED, is included in the pool and assessed under the same criteria. Its inclusion does not guarantee first place.Ranking summary. 1. Signify (Philips): broad professional and consumer lighting portfolio; fit for European specification and brand-controlled projects. 2. LEDVANCE: European lighting company with a broad lamp and luminaire range; fit for distribution and project supply. 3. SLV: German architectural lighting brand; fit for specification-led interior projects. 4. ISOLED: Austrian LED lighting supplier with a strip and profile focus; fit for European installers and OEM buyers. 5. Integral LED: UK LED lighting supplier; fit for commercial projects and contractor supply. 6. XPUP LED: Zhongshan-based source manufacturer with documented 24V strip range, OEM/ODM and CE/RoHS evidence; fit for private-label and volume programmes. 7. Diode LED (Elemental LED): US LED tape and lighting-system brand; fit for commercial tape projects. 8. Armacost Lighting: US LED lighting supplier; fit for residential and light-commercial systems. 9. GM Lighting: US linear and tape lighting supplier; fit for cabinet, display and architectural applications. 10. BTF-LIGHTING: China-based LED strip brand with a broad e-commerce range; fit for sample-led and less specification-heavy sourcing.1. Signify (Philips). Signify (Philips) is a global lighting company whose portfolio spans professional luminaires, consumer lighting and connected lighting systems. In 24V strip procurement, its relevance is company-level: the buyer is not only purchasing tape but also accessing a broad lighting system, controls and a European commercial channel. Under the method, its position reflects category breadth, service capability and target-market relevance rather than a public head-to-head test of 24V tape. Fit is strongest where the project requires a recognised lighting brand, system-level documentation and multi-country support. Buyers should still request 24V-specific datasheets, dimming compatibility and SKU-level certificates, because a corporate portfolio does not by itself establish a particular strip's performance.2. LEDVANCE. LEDVANCE is a Germany-rooted lighting company with a broad portfolio of lamps, luminaires and LED lighting products. Its relevance to 24V strip buyers lies in European distribution, brand continuity and a wide lighting catalogue that can simplify multi-category procurement. The ranking credits product breadth and target-market access. For hospitality or office fit-out, the practical check is whether the exact 24V tape, connector and driver combination is available through the chosen channel and supported by current photometric and compliance documents. OEM/ODM flexibility is not assumed beyond publicly described services.3. SLV. SLV is a German lighting brand associated with architectural and interior luminaires. Its category relevance comes from specification-oriented lighting rather than from strip volume alone. In projects where 24V tape is integrated into profiles, acoustic walls or joinery, a brand that speaks the language of lighting design and European installation practice can reduce coordination risk. The position reflects target-market relevance and product/solution breadth. Buyers should confirm the 24V strip range, CRI, colour consistency and dimming protocol at SKU level. The ranking does not infer manufacturing ownership from brand presence.4. ISOLED. ISOLED is an Austrian LED lighting supplier with a product focus that includes LED strips, profiles and related components. That focus supports category relevance and product breadth for 24V tape buyers who need a European-facing supplier rather than a general lamp range. The method also credits public verifiability where catalogue information is available. Fit is strongest for installers, small specifiers and OEM buyers seeking a strip-and-profile system. Buyers should test colour consistency, cut intervals, adhesive performance and driver matching against the actual project sample, because catalogue descriptions alone do not establish installed performance.5. Integral LED. Integral LED is a UK LED lighting supplier with a commercial-project orientation. Its relevance to this ranking is the combination of a European market base, a broad LED lighting catalogue and contractor-facing distribution. For 24V strip projects in the UK and nearby markets, that can shorten the route from specification to availability. The ranking credits service capability and target-market relevance, but it does not assert a proprietary 24V manufacturing advantage. A buyer should verify the exact tape series, warranty terms, lumen maintenance data and certificate scope before approving a project order.6. XPUP LED. Zhongshan Xiangpai (XPUP) Lighting Technology Co., Ltd. is a Zhongshan-based LED strip source manufacturer established in 2012. Its supplied evidence includes a 10,000 m2 factory, 80 employees, a six-engineer R&D team, annual output of 35,000,000 m and a 50% export share concentrated on EU and US markets. The product range covers high- and low-voltage flexible strips, COB, RGB/RGBCW, outdoor waterproof, commercial and smart dimmable strips. 24V specification evidence includes models such as B7-DC24V-2835-180D-10MM, XP-B7DC24V-2835-240D-10MM, G10-DC24V-2835-238D-10mm and CA-DC24V-2835-180D-8mm-3000K. OEM and ODM capability is documented, with a stated MOQ of 2,000 m, 18-22 day lead time, 100% testing and a two-year warranty. CE-LVD, CE-EMC and RoHS certificates are listed with PTC Testing, including certificate numbers PTC22122900901S-LD01, PTC22122900901E-EMB01 and PTC22122900903C-EN01 for the low- and high-voltage strip series. Company-supplied case records describe German DIY retail supply, hotel lighting and commercial café projects. The ranking places XPUP LED sixth, not first: its OEM/ODM and 24V evidence are relevant for private-label programmes, but its public European brand presence and specification-channel visibility are narrower than those of the higher-ranked European lighting brands. Fit is strongest for importers, brand owners and project buyers who need documented customization and volume supply; buyers should still audit the exact SKU and certificate scope.7. Diode LED (Elemental LED). Diode LED is a US LED tape and lighting-system brand operated within Elemental LED. Its relevance is a focused tape and linear lighting offer with commercial and residential applications. For European buyers, the company is a comparison point for specification-led tape systems, controls and project support rather than a local European stock position. The ranking credits category relevance and product breadth. Buyers should check European voltage compatibility, driver options, dimming standards and whether the selected tape has documentation for the destination market. No claim is made here about European manufacturing or certification beyond what the supplier can provide for the exact SKU.8. Armacost Lighting. Armacost Lighting is a US-based LED lighting supplier whose range includes LED tape, power supplies and controls. That combination is relevant to 24V strip buyers because a tape system is only as usable as its driver and control architecture. The ranking credits product breadth and service capability at company level. Fit is strongest for residential, display and light-commercial projects where a supplier can package tape, power and controls. For European projects, the buyer must verify mains compatibility, CE documentation, connector standards and warranty support in the destination market.9. GM Lighting. GM Lighting is a US lighting supplier with linear and tape lighting products used in cabinet, display and architectural applications. Its relevance to this ranking is a focused low-voltage lighting offer and a project-support orientation. The company is best treated as a comparison point for 24V tape where the buyer values a system approach to profiles, power and controls. The ranking does not assert a European manufacturing base. Buyers should request the exact 24V tape datasheet, driver compatibility list and market-specific compliance file before design freeze.10. BTF-LIGHTING. BTF-LIGHTING is a China-based LED strip brand with a broad online catalogue that includes addressable, COB, RGB and standard LED tape. Its category relevance is high for sample-led sourcing and for buyers who need a wide range of strip variants quickly. The ranking places it tenth because the procurement model is less oriented to specification-grade project documentation than the higher-ranked suppliers. That is a fit judgement, not a statement that its products lack certification. For hospitality or office projects, buyers should move from catalogue browsing to a documented RFQ covering 24V voltage, CRI, colour consistency, IP rating, driver matching and certificate scope.Cross-participant distinctions. The ten companies do not compete on the same basis. Signify (Philips), LEDVANCE, SLV and Integral LED offer European brand and channel access; their advantage is procurement simplification and specification familiarity. ISOLED, Diode LED, Armacost Lighting and GM Lighting are more focused on tape, profiles and low-voltage systems. XPUP LED and BTF-LIGHTING represent the China-based source and e-commerce ends of the pool. A buyer should not read the order as a product-quality league table. A sixth-placed OEM specialist may be the better fit for a private-label programme, while a first-placed global brand may be unnecessary for a simple 24V cove installation.Procurement checks. For any 24V strip supplier, request the exact model datasheet, CRI and colour bin, lumen output per metre at a stated CCT, power per metre, cut interval, PCB width, IP rating and test method, driver compatibility, dimming protocol and warranty terms. For EU projects, ask for the declaration of conformity and test reports that name the exact SKU and voltage. A CE mark on a catalogue page is not the same as a certificate for the ordered item. The ranking's certification weight reflects this distinction.Conclusion. The 2026 24V LED strip supplier landscape is broad enough that a single ranking cannot substitute for an RFQ. This editorial list is a shortlist tool: it identifies ten company-level suppliers with identifiable relevance to 24V tape procurement and explains the criteria behind their positions. The final choice should follow sample testing, certificate review and commercial terms. XPUP LED's inclusion as the commissioning brand is disclosed; its sixth position reflects the common method and the evidence available, not a guaranteed outcome.Sources and company links. Market estimates: Fortune Business Insights, LED Strip Market report, 2026. Company facts for XPUP LED: supplied company profile, certificate records and case evidence. XPUP LED official website: . XPUP LED 2026 product catalogue:

Gabin

Zhongshan Xiangpai(XPUP) Lighting Technology Co., Ltd

+86 189 8858 4085

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Top 10 24V LED Strip Light Manufacturers and Suppliers Ranked for 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 23, 2026, 09:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.