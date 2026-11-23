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South Korean ballistic protection manufacturer with UN peacekeeping supply experience expands globally with customized vests, helmets and shields

BUCHEON, 경기도, SOUTH KOREA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From the front lines of battlefields to the most demanding law enforcement operations, there can be no compromise when it comes to protecting human lives.Protective equipment is more than military gear. It is essential safety equipment that safeguards personnel operating in extreme conditions and supports national security and public safety.LOTUS INTERNATIONAL COMPANY (LOTUS), a South Korean manufacturer specializing in ballistic and tactical protective equipment, has built its expertise and international competitiveness over more than two decades.Since 2005, LOTUS has developed and manufactured ballistic vests, helmets, shields, and other protective solutions for military, law enforcement, and special-purpose applications, steadily expanding its presence in global markets.Guided by the belief that "Technology that protects lives is the foundation of our competitive strength," LOTUS places safety, reliability, and innovation at the center of its operations.Integrated Design and Manufacturing ExcellenceThe effectiveness of protective equipment depends on more than ballistic performance. Structural integrity, mobility, wearing comfort, and operational efficiency are equally essential.LOTUS operates an integrated manufacturing system encompassing product design, research and development, production, and quality management. Its in-house technical capabilities enable the company to customize equipment according to specific protection requirements and operational environments.Rather than relying on standardized products alone, LOTUS develops tailored protective solutions that balance survivability, mobility, and practicality.Through continuous investment in technology and quality improvement, the company remains committed to delivering reliable equipment that performs under demanding real-world conditions.Global Trust Built Through UN Peacekeeping Supply ExperienceIn the defense and law enforcement industry, proven supply experience and long-term customer relationships are fundamental to building trust.With over 20 years of export experience, LOTUS has supplied protective equipment to military organizations, law enforcement agencies, and government institutions across international markets.Notably, its experience supplying equipment to United Nations peacekeeping forces demonstrates the company's international supply capabilities and experience supporting personnel engaged in critical security missions.Through extensive cooperation with overseas customers, agents, and local partners, LOTUS has developed a strong understanding of diverse procurement systems and operational requirements.These long-standing international relationships continue to support its global expansion and reputation as a reliable protective equipment manufacturer.Expanding Global Opportunities Through AUSA and KPEXLOTUS actively participates in major international defense and law enforcement exhibitions to promote its technology, strengthen industry partnerships, and explore new business opportunities.In 2026, the company participated in the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, D.C., presenting its protective equipment and manufacturing expertise to global defense industry representatives.LOTUS also participated in the Korea Police World Expo (KPEX) in 2025 and 2026, showcasing its capabilities to domestic and international law enforcement professionals.These exhibitions provide valuable opportunities to engage with potential customers, understand emerging operational requirements, and identify future directions for product development.Through continued international engagement, LOTUS aims to strengthen the global recognition of South Korean protective technology.Recognition for Innovation and Export CompetitivenessLOTUS's commitment to technological development and international market expansion has earned recognition from government agencies and industry organizations.In 2025, the company received the Public Safety Industry Award from the Korean National Police Agency, recognizing its contributions to the development and international expansion of South Korea's law enforcement equipment industry.In 2026, LOTUS was selected for the Global Strong Enterprise 1,000+ Project, led by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, acknowledging its export growth potential and international competitiveness.These achievements highlight LOTUS's strength as a specialized manufacturer combining proprietary technology, domestic production capabilities, and extensive export experience.Customized Protection for Diverse Operational MissionsMilitary and law enforcement organizations face different operational challenges depending on their missions, environments, and protection requirements.LOTUS addresses these needs through flexible product development and manufacturing capabilities, offering customized ballistic vests, helmets, shields, and other protective equipment.By incorporating customer requirements and practical operational considerations into its designs, the company develops solutions that enhance protection without compromising mobility or usability.LOTUS believes that effective protective equipment must support both personnel survivability and mission performance, and this principle continues to guide its technological development.Building the Future of Global Protective SolutionsAs global security environments evolve, the demand for lighter, more advanced, and operationally efficient protective equipment continues to grow.LOTUS is responding by strengthening its technological capabilities, domestic manufacturing infrastructure, and commitment to continuous research and development.Building on more than 20 years of international experience, the company aims to expand into new markets while reinforcing relationships with existing customers and global partners.Its long-term vision extends beyond manufacturing protective equipment. LOTUS strives to become a trusted global provider of protective solutions that safeguard lives and enable military and law enforcement personnel to carry out their missions safely and effectively.With a strong foundation in South Korean manufacturing and a growing international presence, LOTUS INTERNATIONAL COMPANY continues its journey toward becoming a leading name in global protective technology.LOTUS INTERNATIONAL COMPANYPROTECTING LIVES. EMPOWERING MISSIONS.20 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE. BUILT FOR PROTECTION. TRUSTED WORLDWIDE.

LOTUS INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

+82 10-3448-8445

Sales Team, LOTUS INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

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LOTUS INTERNATIONAL COMPANY: Advancing Global Protective Technology With Over 20 Years of Expertise News Provided By INOBEAN November 23, 2026, 09:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Emergency Services, International Organizations, Manufacturing, Military Industry



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