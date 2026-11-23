MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Monday expressed gratitude to the Indian government for its continued support to Nepal, describing India as a "dependable and trusted" neighbour that has consistently acted as a first responder during natural disasters and difficult times.

Making a joint media statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their talks in New Delhi, Shah said that mutual respect, trust and goodwill are the cornerstone of Nepal-India relations, with the people of both countries at the heart of this close bond.

He also extended his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for the gracious invitation and warm hospitality.

“Mutual respect, steadfast trust, and unbroken goodwill are the bedrock of Nepal-India relations. At the heart of this incomparable bond are the peoples of our two countries. The ties between Nepal and India stand as firm as the Himalayas and as vast as the ocean, a closeness so profound that words alone can scarcely capture it. As a dependable and trusted neighbour, India has consistently stood as a first responder in times of natural disasters and difficult hours. For this, I express my sincere appreciation to the government and people of India,” said Shah.

The Nepalese Prime Minister said that the two sides had concluded delegation-level talks aimed at further strengthening and modernising their centuries-old historical ties.

He said that the discussions were“candid, substantive and forward-looking”, covering the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, with important understandings reached across various areas of cooperation, alongside the inauguration and groundbreaking of key infrastructure projects.

“We are clear that the outcomes of the understandings that we reach today and the projects we advance must translate into prosperity in the fields of our farmers, employment and opportunity in the hands of our youth, new horizons in the dreams of our students, and tangible avenues for new markets, investment, and business expansion for our entrepreneurs,” Shah stated.

“I am confident that these historic milestones will elevate Nepal-India relations to new heights. The need of the hour is to stand on the sturdy foundation of this enduring bond and build strong pillars for the future,” he added

Shah highlighted the deep-rooted historical, cultural and civilisational ties between Nepal and India, tracing the origin to the sacred era of Lord Ram and Mata Janaki, while stressing the need for collective action to address climate change.

“The pristine rivers that flow from the Himalayas into the Ganga remind us of our future and destiny, underscoring the imperative to address the challenges of climate change through collective action. Nepal and India have been bound by historical, cultural, and civilizational ties since the sacred era of Lord Ram and Mata Janaki,” he noted.

Referring to the inauguration of rail connectivity on Monday, Shah said that the initiative marked an important step towards strengthening bilateral ties. He also emphasised the need to transform the historic relationship into a development partnership centred on mutual trust, cooperation and shared prosperity.

“Today, we have inaugurated rail connectivity to make this bond even more vibrant. Building upon the strong historical foundations laid by our forebears, history has entrusted us today with the extraordinary responsibility of transforming Nepal-India relations through mutual trust, cooperation, and shared prosperity into a transformative development partnership that opens up opportunity for our younger generations,” the Nepalese PM stressed.

On behalf of all the people of Nepal, Shah also extended a warm invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit the Himalayan nation.

“May the friendship between Nepal and India be one where trust stands as tall as the Himalayas, cooperation flows as continuously as a river, and the prosperity of both nations flourishes beneath our shared sky,” he concluded.