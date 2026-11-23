MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday provisionally attached immovable properties worth approximately Rs 556.72 crore, in connection with alleged investment fraud involving M/s Royal Twinkle Star Club Limited (RTSCL), M/s Citrus Check Inns Limited (CCIL) and their associated entities, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the agency sleuths, the crackdown followed investigation into alleged fraud carried out by the company and its subsidiaries, where they defrauded members of the public by collecting funds through various long-term holiday membership and investment schemes, promising attractive returns and holiday benefits.

The ED initiated its investigation on the basis of an FIR lodged at the R.A.K. Marg Police Station in Mumbai. The investigation indicated that the schemes were operated in the nature of Collective Investment Schemes without obtaining the requisite registration from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The ED in its investigation found that approximately Rs 8,852 crore was collected by RTSCL and CCIL between April 1, 2008, and March 31, 2017. Of the total amount, approximately Rs 3,430 crore was repaid to investors, while Rs 3,077 crore was paid as commission to agents. Around Rs 1,723 crore was also transferred to associated and sister concerns through loans, advances and other financial transactions.

The investigation further revealed that funds collected from new investors were utilised to repay earlier investors, indicating a Ponzi-type fund circulation mechanism.

According to the agency, the funds were routed through a network of more than 87 group companies, firms and associated entities controlled by promoter Om Prakash Goenka and his family members. These funds were subsequently utilised for investments in real estate, hospitality and other businesses.

The ED also found that commission agents played an important role in mobilising investors and facilitating their enrolment in the schemes. They acted as intermediaries between the companies and investors and received substantial commissions in connection with the funds mobilised.

The agency further stated that the present provisional attachment had been undertaken in furtherance of the proceedings before the Supreme Court and was guided by the paramount objective of protecting the interests of investors.

Further investigation is under progress.