MENAFN - IANS) Pauri Garhwal, Nov 23 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Baikunth Chaturdashi Mela and Development Exhibition in Pauri Garhwal's Srinagar on Monday, and highlighted the importance of preserving the state's rich cultural and spiritual heritage while pursuing development across sectors.

The Baikunth Chaturdashi Mela is an important religious and cultural event held in Srinagar every year, with the ancient Kamleshwar Mahadev Temple serving as its focal point. The festival is observed on the 14th day, or Chaturdashi, of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) in the Hindu month of Kartik.

According to religious beliefs, Lord Shiva bestowed the Sudarshan Chakra upon Lord Vishnu on this auspicious day, and devotees worship both deities together.

The occasion is marked by religious rituals, prayers, cultural programmes and traditional festivities. Devotees visit the Kamleshwar Mahadev Temple to offer prayers and light lamps, including the ritual offering of 365 wicks, symbolising prayers for well-being throughout the year. Many also observe night-long vigils and participate in special worship at the temple.

Addressing the gathering at the fair, CM Dhami said that the event represented Uttarakhand's deep-rooted folk traditions, religious beliefs and historical legacy.

"The Baikunth Chaturdashi Mela is a symbol of our rich folk culture, religious faith and glorious heritage. Such events not only preserve our cultural traditions but also play an important role in connecting future generations with their roots, customs and cultural values," the Chief Minister said.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks during his visit to Kedarnath, Dhami said that the Prime Minister's vision for Uttarakhand continued to inspire the state government's development agenda.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated from the sacred land of Baba Kedarnath that 'the third decade of the 21st century will be the decade of Uttarakhand'. His words continue to inspire us and provide the foundation for our collective resolve. Our government is working with complete commitment to realise this vision and is striving to establish Uttarakhand as a leading state in every sector of development," he said.

The Chief Minister said the BJP government believed that economic and infrastructural progress must go hand in hand with the protection of the state's religious and cultural identity. He added that preserving Uttarakhand's spiritual legacy was equally important while undertaking development projects.

"Alongside development, the preservation and promotion of our rich cultural and spiritual heritage are equally essential. Keeping this vision in mind, we are undertaking the systematic development of prominent religious and mythological temples across the state through the 'Kedarkhand and Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission'," Dhami added.

Highlighting the government's initiatives for women's welfare and empowerment, the Chief Minister said his administration was committed to ensuring respect, dignity and better opportunities for women 'Matrushakti' across Uttarakhand. He announced that the honorarium paid to Bhojanmatas (school meal cooks), Anganwadi workers, Anganwadi assistants and ASHA workers would be increased with effect from December.

CM Dhami further said the government was taking steps to strengthen women's financial independence and encourage their participation in economic activities. Referring to the Mukhyamantri Baini-Bhuli Yojana, he said eligible women in the state would receive an incentive amount in two instalments under the scheme.

"Our government is continuously working towards ensuring respect, self-reliance and economic empowerment for women. With this objective, we have decided to provide an incentive amount to eligible women in the state under the 'Mukhyamantri Baini-Bhuli Yojana'. The amount will be distributed in two instalments," he added.

The Chief Minister also referred to the government's action under 'Operation Kalnemi', stating that strict measures had been taken against individuals allegedly impersonating others and attempting to defame Sanatan culture.

"We have taken action against impostors who sought to defame Sanatan culture and have ensured that such individuals are put behind bars," CM Dhami said.

Reiterating the state government's stand on corruption, he said it had adopted a zero-tolerance policy and would not allow bribery or corrupt practices to go unchecked in Uttarakhand.

"Bribery will not be tolerated in Devbhoomi. So far, we have ensured that more than 200 corrupt individuals are sent to jail," he said.

Earlier, on the auspicious occasion of Baikunth Chaturdashi, CM Dhami also visited the ancient Siddha Peeth Kamleshwar Mahadev Temple in Srinagar and offered prayers.

The Chief Minister sought blessings at the temple, which holds immense religious significance and remains the centre of the annual Baikunth Chaturdashi celebrations.