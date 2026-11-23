MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) The government is now focusing on strengthening regional accounts and aligning state-level economic data with the revised national accounts framework, with most states already adopting 2022-23 as the new base year for Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) estimates, Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) Secretary Saurabh Garg said on Monday.

Speaking at the Data Users Conference on the New Series of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Index of Industrial Production (IIP), Garg said discussions were underway with state governments to ensure the transition is completed across the country.

"Our focus in the coming period will be on regional accounts. We are working closely with state governments to shift the base year for GSDP to 2022-23. Many states have already implemented it, while the remaining states will adopt it over the next few months," he said.

Garg noted that revising the national accounts base year from 2011-12 to 2022-23 was a complex exercise that took nearly two years and involved extensive collaboration among expert committees, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), other government departments, the Reserve Bank of India, State Bank of India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India and other institutions.

He said the first-quarter GDP estimates for FY27 under the new series had already been released, while second-quarter data would be published by the end of next month. Monthly CPI and IIP releases are continuing under the revised framework.

The conference was organised to familiarise data users with methodological changes introduced in the revised economic indicators, the data sources employed and the improvements incorporated into the new statistical series.

The new national accounts series, released in February 2026 with 2022-23 as the base year, incorporates wider use of Ministry of Corporate Affairs filings, the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) and the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), improving the measurement of both private corporate activity and the informal sector.

Other key features include the adoption of double deflation methodology for agriculture and manufacturing, integration of supply-use tables in annual estimates, use of the proportional Denton method for benchmarking and greater reliance on GST data for compiling quarterly estimates.