MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Indian organisations achieved the highest overall Digital Sovereignty Index score among the markets surveyed but continue to face significant challenges in demonstrating control under scrutiny, a report said on Monday.

The report from IBM said Indian organisations achieved a Digital Sovereignty Index score of 79 out of 100, above the global average of 74.

Indian organisations also reported a higher level of barriers when sovereignty was tested, with an average significant-barrier score of 61 per cent, compared with 51 per cent globally.

Digital sovereignty was defined as an organisation's ability to retain control and provide credible evidence of that control across critical AI, technology, operations and data. 70 per cent of Indian respondents said this definition closely or completely aligned with their organizations understanding of digital sovereignty.

While 88 per cent of Indian respondents express high confidence in demonstrating sovereign control, only 35 per cent report evidence that meets the Index's "Leading" maturity threshold, the report said.

Nearly 63 per cent of Indian organizations experienced an AI-related sovereignty issue compared to 44 per cent globally, while India's AI Intervention Index score of 64.5 trails the global average of 68.1.

The intervention score measures the maturity of organisations' reported ability to step in, override, halt or reverse actions when needed.

“India's digital sovereignty maturity is encouraging, but the real test is whether that control holds when businesses come under pressure. The next phase of sovereignty in India will be about making control an operational capability, not simply a compliance exercise,” said Rishi Aurora, Managing Partner, IBM Consulting India & South Asia.

Around 66 per cent of Indian enterprises said that dependence on third-party providers made it difficult to provide evidence or demonstrate sovereign control.

Almost 97 per cent Indian organisations experienced at least one situation that tested their digital sovereignty over the past three years, compared with 94 per cent globally. Among those organisations, 90 per cent said they were required to provide formal evidence of control during an external request or internal review, compared with 81 per cent globally.

In situations where digital sovereignty was tested, only 36 per cent of Indian organizations retained control and resolved the situation without material disruption. Nearly 13 per cent had to change a provider, architecture, AI use case, data practice or operating process.

-IANS

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