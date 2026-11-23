OneWeb Ready Starlink Awaiting Spectrum for India Satellite Launch

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): India's satellite communication market is moving closer to a wider rollout, with OneWeb ready to provide services, Starlink awaiting final spectrum allocation and Reliance Jio planning a large satellite constellation by 2029, Lt Gen Anil Kumar Bhatt (Retd.), Director General of the Indian Space Association (ISpA), said on Monday.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the India International Space Conclave 2026, Lt Gen Bhatt said OneWeb's satellites were ready to provide services in India, while Starlink was waiting for the final allocation of spectrum.“Starlink is also going to come into India very soon. They are waiting for the final spectrum allocation for them,” he said, adding that Jio plans to deploy a large satellite communication constellation by 2029.

The entry of satellite communication providers into India has also drawn attention amid concerns over market access and competition. In October, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk alleged that powerful business interests were attempting to block Starlink's entry to protect existing operators. The government rejected the allegations, maintaining that the licensing process was transparent and uniform.

On November 6, government sources told ANI that Jio, OneWeb and Starlink had all secured licences, but commercial services would begin only after the spectrum allocation and pricing framework was finalised and the operators met security requirements. Starlink was the last of the three to submit its compliance documents.

With the regulatory process still underway, Lt Gen Bhatt said international cooperation and financing were the two major focus areas of this year's India International Space Conclave. The event has brought together delegations from France, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Russia, with a US delegation expected on the second day.“International cooperation and finance, these are the two major focus areas this year,” he said, adding that several memorandums of understanding were being signed between academic institutions, industry players and international partners.

Highlighting the India-France space partnership, Lt Gen Bhatt said satellites from both countries had been launched using each other's launch facilities, and that the cooperation would continue. On the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission, he said delays were acceptable given the complexity and safety requirements of sending humans into space.“It is more important that we are successful. There are no chances of failure and hence a few delays are quite acceptable,” he said.