Nepali PM Balendra Shah Highlights Deep Cultural Bonds With India Visit

Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Monday highlighted the centuries-old civilizational bond between Nepal and India rooted in the era of Lord Ram and Mata Janaki, pointing to newly inaugurated rail connectivity and extending a warm invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Nepal. Delivering his statement after delegation-level talks with PM Modi in New Delhi, Shah opened his remarks by invoking spiritual blessings and expressing gratitude for the hospitality extended to him during his visit.

"Carrying the blessings of Lord Pashupatinath, Mata Janaki, and compassionate Matsyendranath, along with the affection, warmth, and goodwill of the people of Nepal for India and its people, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for this gracious invitation and warm hospitality," Shah said. Linking shared cultural heritage to present-day physical connectivity, he noted that new rail links are strengthening ties between the two neighbours. "Nepal and India have been bound by historical, cultural, and civilizational ties since the sacred era of Lord Ram and Mata Janaki. Today, we have inaugurated rail connectivity to make this bond even more vibrant," he said.

Shah formally invited PM Modi to visit Nepal and called on Indian citizens to travel across Nepal's religious and cultural landmarks. "On this significant occasion, on behalf of all the people of Nepal, I extend a warm invitation to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to visit Nepal. At the same time, I warmly invite the friendly people of India to visit Nepal-home to Muktinath nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, Lord Pashupatinath, Mata Janaki in the fertile plains of the Terai, the living goddess Kumari, and Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Gautam Buddha, messenger of peace," Shah said.

This comes as the two leaders jointly flagged off the Saryu-Kamala Express, a new weekly train service connecting Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal. The new passenger service marks another step towards strengthening cross-border rail connectivity between India and Nepal while facilitating travel between two important religious destinations that share longstanding cultural and historical ties. The train will connect important destinations across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with key stoppages at Gorakhpur, Basti, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Madhubani and Jaynagar. These stops are expected to improve rail access for passengers across several districts, facilitating travel for religious visits, family connections and other purposes. The service is expected to give a boost to religious tourism by improving access to Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham. Increased visitor movement could also create opportunities for hotels, restaurants, local transport operators and small businesses in the region. Besides pilgrims and tourists, the train is expected to benefit families, students and business travellers by providing greater convenience for maintaining personal and professional relationships across the border. The importance of the service extends beyond passenger convenience, as improved transport links can encourage commercial interaction, support regional economic activity and strengthen cultural exchange between neighbouring communities. The initiative is part of broader efforts to improve railway connectivity between India and Nepal. Cross-border rail projects, including the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar links, are progressing in stages. The proposed Raxaul-Kathmandu railway line is also part of the broader vision to strengthen connectivity between the two countries.