Nepali PM Balendra Shah Invites Indian Investors to Boost Partnership

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Monday warmly welcomed Indian investors to Nepal and called for translating bilateral understandings and infrastructure milestones into tangible gains for farmers, youth, students, and entrepreneurs across both countries. Speaking alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi following delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House during his state visit to India, Shah emphasised that bilateral agreements and newly launched or groundbreaking projects must deliver real economic and social outcomes on the ground.

"We have just concluded our delegation-level talks, guided by the goal of further strengthening and modernising our centuries-old historical relationship, and held candid, substantive, and forward-looking discussions across the full spectrum of our multi-faceted bilateral ties. In this context, important understandings across diverse areas of Nepal-India cooperation have been reached alongside the inauguration and groundbreaking of key infrastructure projects," PM Shah said during his press statement.

"We are clear that the outcomes of the understandings that we reached today, and the projects we advance, must translate into prosperity in the fields of our farmers, employment and opportunity in the hands of our youth, new horizons in the dreams of our students, and tangible avenues for new markets, investment, and business expansion for our entrepreneurs. I am confident that these historic milestones will elevate Nepal-India relations to new heights. The need of the hour is to stand on the sturdy foundation of this enduring bond," he added.

Pitching Nepal as an investment destination and calling for stronger people-to-people mobility and higher education exchanges, the Nepalese premier invited Indian capital while pointing to future academic and aviation links. "Friends, on this occasion, I warmly welcome Indian investors to Nepal to partner in the economic prosperity of our two countries. In the coming days, we should foster an environment where Indian students come to study at an IIT established in Nepal, while expanding direct air connectivity between cities of both countries for the convenience of our citizens," he added.

Shah said the two sides had concluded candid, substantive, and forward-looking delegation-level talks aimed at strengthening and modernising their centuries-old relationship, adding that these milestones would help build strong pillars for a transformative development partnership that opens opportunities for younger generations. Meanwhile, PM Modi announced that India will establish an offshore campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Nepal, alongside a startup incubator and an innovation hub, as part of a broader push to empower Nepali youth and deepen bilateral educational and technological cooperation.

Delivering his press statement, PM Modi underscored New Delhi's commitment to supporting the aspirations of Nepal's younger generation through higher education, innovation, and skill development. "Friends, Nepal's youth generation is full of talent, energy, and big dreams. India is fully committed to partnering in making their dreams a reality. To realise this resolve, we will establish a startup incubator, an innovation hub, and an offshore campus of the Indian Institute of Technology in Nepal," PM Modi said. Alongside setting up the IIT offshore campus, the Prime Minister announced expanded academic avenues in India for students from the Himalayan nation, stating, "We will expand scholarship opportunities in India for Nepali students in law and technology."

PM Modi also pointed to plans to boost food processing and value addition in Nepal, noting, "And to promote food processing and value addition, we will also collaborate in developing an agro-industrial park in Nepal." Highlighting opportunities for young creators from both countries to collaborate through films, modern technology, and new media to present their shared heritage globally, the Prime Minister said India would host a large Nepalese contingent at the upcoming WAVES summit, while also stepping up cooperation in sports, particularly cricket, by supporting infrastructure development and player training in Nepal. His remarks come as the two leaders also jointly inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for six major cross-border connectivity, energy, and infrastructure projects during Shah's state visit to New Delhi. (ANI)