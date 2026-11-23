FSSAI Initiates Broad Crackdown After Bisleri Water Found Unsafe

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Samples of other packaged drinking water brands across the country have been collected and are already being tested, while inspections and compliance checks will continue, sources told ANI, following the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) decision to sanction prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. over a packaged drinking water sample declared "unsafe".

"Samples have been collected from other packaged drinking water brands across the country and are already being tested; inspections and compliance checks will continue," sources told ANI. The development comes after FSSAI, on Sunday, granted sanction to launch prosecution against Bisleri under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after a regulatory sample of its packaged drinking water was found non-compliant with prescribed safety standards.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the food regulator said the sample, collected from the premises of Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., was found to be non-compliant with the prescribed bromate limits and declared unsafe under the Act. FSSAI further stated that following an appeal by the food business operator, the sample was referred to a referral food laboratory, which also declared it "unsafe" due to the detection of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

"The laboratory findings established violations relating to unsafe food under the FSS Act, 2006. Sanction has been granted to launch prosecution under the FSS Act, 2006, against M/s Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.," the regulator said.

Responding to the reports, Bisleri International on Monday maintained that its products remain safe for consumption and said it would cooperate with the food regulator. "Drinking water safety is a priority for Bisleri. We maintain stringent quality controls of over 90 tests across our 10-step manufacturing process and will continue to cooperate with FSSAI to address the matter through the appropriate regulatory process. A trusted brand for years, Bisleri remains safe for consumption," the company said.

In a detailed statement, the company said the regulatory matter related to a single batch produced in September 2025 at its Goa manufacturing facility, one of 143 plants in its operational network. It also said it had not received any official notice from FSSAI. According to the company, FSSAI collected six samples from the Goa facility on September 30, 2025. Initial testing found that five samples met all applicable standards, while the sixth recorded a bromate level of 12 micrograms per litre against the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre.

Bisleri said that after it filed an appeal on November 22, 2025, FSSAI sent the sample to a referral laboratory for retesting. The referral laboratory found the bromate level within the prescribed limit but separately flagged the presence of PAHs. The company said the difference between the two test results raised questions that warranted clarification. It subsequently arranged for the same sample to be tested independently at an FSSAI-approved laboratory, which also found bromate within the prescribed limit. "We submitted the independent test results to FSSAI's Western Regional Office with a formal letter dated 2 February 2026. We received no further communication from FSSAI after that submission and understood the matter to be closed," Bisleri said.

The company further stated that it had not received any notice by email or in hard copy and had been unable to locate the reported notice on FSSAI's website. The regulatory action and the company's response come amid the ongoing testing of samples from other packaged drinking water brands, with sources indicating that inspections and compliance checks will continue. (ANI)