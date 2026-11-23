Annamalai Urges Compliance with Supreme Court Directive

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu government to implement the Supreme Court's order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram Hill, questioning the state's decision to file a review petition against the verdict.

Reacting to the state government's review petition, Annamalai said the government should follow the Supreme Court's November 20 order and ensure that the lamp is lit at the designated spot on November 24. "Tomorrow, if TVK does not let the lamp be lit in Thiruparankundram, then it will be against the Supreme Court verdict. We, the leaders, ask the TVK government to implement the Supreme Court verdict. State officials should go and light the lamp tomorrow in Thiruparankundram," he said.

Annamalai also questioned the state government's decision to approach the Supreme Court again, saying the November 20 order had addressed the law-and-order concerns. "We all have doubts that the TVK government, without clarity on the Supreme Court verdict, has approached the court again. The Supreme Court has given a verdict that states and cites law and order too," he said.

He further alleged that the previous DMK government had prevented the lighting of the lamp at Thiruparankundram and recalled that the party had earlier taken steps against the judge who ruled in favour of the ritual. "The DMK government didn't let the lamp be lit in Thiruparankundram. On November 20, an SC verdict came in which the judges allowed lighting the lamp in Thiruparankundram temporarily on Karthigai Deepam day, ordered the Madurai Collector to do it and asked to deploy CISF if needed. Today, the TVK government has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court," Annamalai added.

The dispute concerns the annual lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah in Madurai. The controversy began in November 2025, when local authorities withheld permission for the hilltop ritual, citing law-and-order concerns and the site's proximity to the dargah. In December 2025, a single judge of the Madras High Court directed the temple authorities to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, observing that the pillar was situated more than 50 metres from the dargah. A division bench upheld the direction on January 6, 2026, while requiring the temple administration to coordinate the ritual with the police and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), considering the site's heritage status. The Tamil Nadu government subsequently challenged the High Court's decisions before the Supreme Court, which issued notice on the state's plea in August 2026. On November 20, a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting of the lamp on November 24. The order did not establish a legal precedent or settle the broader claims relating to ownership and customary rights. The Tamil Nadu government has since filed a review petition seeking an immediate stay on the Supreme Court's order.