Karnataka Urges Centre to Expedite Financial Aid for Drought Relief

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has once again urged the Union Government to respond urgently to the severe drought situation and release the financial assistance sought by the State Government. In separate letters addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday, Parameshwara expressed deep concern and disappointment over the Centre's continued lack of urgency in addressing the distress faced by the State's farming community. He also renewed his request for appointments with all three leaders to personally explain the situation.

Referring to his earlier representations dated November 2, the Deputy Chief Minister pointed out that Karnataka is facing one of the most severe droughts in its recent history. A total of 226 taluks have been affected, with crop damage reported across 57.93 lakh hectares and estimated economic losses of ₹62,481.88 crore. The State Government has submitted a revised comprehensive memorandum seeking ₹22,400.58 crore in assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), he said.

Parameshwara stated that behind these figures are lakhs of farming families who have lost their sources of income and exhausted their savings. Many are struggling to meet their daily needs, repay agricultural loans and prepare for the next cultivation season. The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted that the Karnataka Government has already released the first instalment of drought relief from its own resources and announced a minimum relief of ₹5,000 for every eligible farmer. He said the State Government had decided not to make farmers wait for Central assistance before extending relief.

However, the magnitude of the drought and the resulting agricultural losses are far beyond what the State can adequately address with its own resources. Every passing day without adequate assistance is adding to the distress of rural families and making their economic recovery more difficult, he warned. Expressing disappointment over the Centre's response, Parameshwara pointed out that Karnataka has repeatedly sought the Union Government's cooperation on several important matters, but many legitimate concerns remain unaddressed. He said it was particularly distressing that even a humanitarian crisis affecting lakhs of farming families had failed to receive the attention and urgency it deserved.

"Natural calamities recognise neither political boundaries nor ideological differences. Our response to them must reflect the same understanding," he stated in the letters. The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised that the strength of India's federal democracy lies in cooperation between the Union and State Governments, particularly when the lives and livelihoods of millions of people are at stake. He further observed that governments must look beyond immediate relief and work towards building an agricultural economy in which a failed monsoon does not push entire families into debt or wipe out years of hard work.

Parameshwara urged the Prime Minister and the two Union Ministers to give the highest priority to Karnataka's revised drought memorandum and facilitate the early approval and release of the required financial assistance. He also reiterated his request for appointments at the earliest to personally brief them on the drought situation and the urgent needs of the State's farmers. The Deputy Chief Minister stressed that Karnataka's farmers have contributed immensely to the country's progress and food security and deserve the full support of both governments during this difficult period. He expressed hope that his renewed appeal would receive the personal attention of the Union leadership and result in a timely and meaningful response. "They should not have to wait indefinitely for their concerns to be heard and their suffering to be addressed," Parameshwara stated.