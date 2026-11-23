France and India Aim to Boost Space Partnership via Industrial Ties

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): France and India must transition their six-decade space collaboration from institutional agency ties to an operational industrial partnership involving startups, investors, and private firms, French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou said on Monday. Speaking at the India International Space Conclave 2026 in New Delhi, Mathou outlined a roadmap that combines French technological capabilities with Indian entrepreneurship and manufacturing under the Make in India initiative.

"The next chapter of our space partnership must bring together the full strengths of our respective ecosystems, our space agencies, of course, but also our companies, startups, investors, researchers, and academic institutions by combining French technological expertise with India's growing capabilities and entrepreneurial dynamism. We can together develop solutions for our two countries as well as for global markets," Mathou said.

The ambassador noted that recent reforms in India opened the sector to private rocket makers, satellite manufacturers, and data startups. He stated that France, which hosts one of Europe's largest space ecosystems, aimed to build direct links between the private sectors of both nations. "Our challenge, as a matter of fact, is to transform this cooperation, which has been so far mainly an institutional cooperation between CNES and ISRO, into an operational industrial cooperation," Mathou stated.

He pointed to recent engagements at the Bengaluru Space Expo and the International Space Summit in Paris, where officials and companies announced partnerships in satellite platforms, space surveillance, ground systems, and local industrialization. "France is more than ever ready to consider the space sector as a whole as a top priority and once again to totally abide by the Make in India concept as we already do globally in the defence sector," he added.

Mathou traced the bilateral space relationship back to 1963, when India launched its first sounding rocket from Thumba in Kerala carrying a French payload. Over the decades, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and France's Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales (CNES) collaborated on rocket propulsion through Vikas engines, earth observation missions like Megha-Tropiques and SARAL-AltiKa, and commercial satellite launches. The two agencies currently prepare the Trishna thermal infrared imaging satellite and cooperate on astronaut training for India's Gaganyaan human spaceflight program.

Defence space ties also expanded following a 2024 letter of intent between the two defence ministries, leading to joint working groups on space surveillance. "To this end, it is essential to reinvent our cooperation to find new ways of building projects together, especially in the space sector," Mathou remarked. Addressing Indian startups and research bodies at the conclave, the envoy assured full diplomatic and institutional backing for joint ventures. "France is open to your ideas, your ambitions, and your project. We invite you to engage with the French ecosystem and to explore new opportunities for cooperation, investment, and joint innovation with us," he said. (ANI)