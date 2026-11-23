UKPNP Condemns Civilian Killings In PoJK Demands UN Intervention Now

The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has strongly condemned the reported killings of two young Kashmiris in Rawalakot and Kotli in PoJK, alleging that Pakistani security forces were responsible for the incidents. The party has called for urgent United Nations intervention and independent international investigations into the reported use of drones and firearms against civilians.

According to a post on X by Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, spokesperson for the UKPNP, Ehtisham Afraz, a resident of Hussain Kot in Rawalakot, succumbed to his injuries after being critically wounded in an alleged drone strike carried out by Pakistani security forces. The post described Afraz as the only brother of five sisters, saying his death had left the family devastated and plunged the locality into grief. In a separate incident, Tayyab Khurshid, a young man from Baloch Thanei, was reportedly shot dead by Pakistani security forces in Panjera, Kotli, according to the UKPNP spokesperson.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, the party strongly condemned both killings and expressed solidarity with those affected. The UKPNP post also raised serious allegations regarding the use of drones, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), mortar shells, light machine guns (LMGs) and other lethal weapons against civilian populations in PoJK. It further alleged that explosive devices were being dropped on residential houses through drones, while mortar shells were being fired into populated areas, placing civilian lives and property at risk. The spokesperson also expressed concern over reports that thousands of residents were being forced to flee their homes.

The party maintained that deliberately targeting civilians or conducting indiscriminate attacks constituted serious violations of international humanitarian law and could amount to war crimes. Calling for international intervention, the UKPNP urged the United Nations, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), international human rights organisations and the wider international community to initiate independent and impartial investigations into civilian killings over the past three years, particularly those reported since June 5, 2026. The organisation also called for an international fact-finding mission, accompanied by independent journalists and media representatives, to investigate allegations of drone strikes, shootings and the use of heavy weapons against civilian populations.

Among its other demands, the UKPNP urged Pakistan to take immediate measures to protect unarmed civilians, their residential areas, property and fundamental rights. It also called for justice and effective legal remedies for affected families, alongside humanitarian assistance and arrangements for the safe return of displaced residents. Reiterating its position, the party said the protection of human life, civil liberties and the security of peaceful civilians must be guaranteed under all circumstances. The UKPNP further stressed the need to establish the circumstances surrounding the reported killings, identify those responsible and ensure accountability in accordance with the law.