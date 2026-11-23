

The Bitwise XRP ETF accounted for $4.97 million of the roughly $11 million that left spot XRP funds last week.

XRP has closed below $1 every day since November 14. XRP has been down about 49% so far this year, widening its gap with Bitcoin.

Ripple's XRP (XRP) was on track for its worst November on record as U.S. spot XRP ETFs recorded $30.76 million in monthly outflows, ending a seven-month streak of net inflows.

XRP was down 25% in November, according to CoinGlass data, outpacing its previous worst November in 2019 when the token fell 24%.

U.S. spot XRP ETFs recorded $30.76 million in net outflows in November as of Friday, according to SoSoValue data, marking their second monthly outflow since launching in November 2025, after seeing an inflow of $31.16 million in March.

The fund lost over $11 million in the last week alone. That included $4.97 million from the Bitwise XRP ETF (XRP) on Friday. The funds' total net assets declined to $989 million from $1.42 billion at the end of October. Still, the ETFs have attracted $1.78 billion in net inflows since their debut.

Tough Year For XRP

The November drop comes after a 16% loss in October. XRP is now down about 49% in 2026, on track for its worst year since 2022, when it fell 59.1%. The token has been under pressure for months. In August, XRP fell to around $1, its lowest level since November 2024 at the time.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around XRP remained in the 'bearish' zone, while chatter around it stayed at 'normal' levels over the past day.

XRP's recent leg lower came in the wake of a broad crypto sell-off. On Friday, the token fell almost 7% and stayed below $1 as $1.53 billion in leveraged crypto bets were liquidated.

BTC Vs. XRP:

XRP was trading around $0.94 on Monday, around 49% year-to-date, a much deeper slide than Bitcoin, which is down around 31% during the same period. The two tokens mostly moved together through 2026, but XRP has dropped faster in each selloff.

XRP is down nearly over 40% in 2026, with November's sell-off pushing the token to fresh yearly lows. Source: TradingView

The divergence widened in November as XRP's losses intensified, now lagging Bitcoin by around 18 percentage points on the year. XRP rose almost 30% in early January, but it surrendered those gains by February and is yet to bounce back.

Bitcoin's price was up over 3% at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC moved to the 'bullish' zone from 'neutral,' while chatter stayed at 'high' levels over the past day.

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