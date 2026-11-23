Germany Accuses RT of Election Interference in New Spy Report
(MENAFN) Germany’s domestic intelligence agency has accused Russian broadcaster RT of spreading pro-Moscow messaging and attempting to influence public opinion and voters through German-language news coverage.
The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) made the allegations in a newly released report titled ‘Information Manipulation: How Foreign Powers Specifically Try to Influence Opinions’, which also accuses the network of disseminating “disinformation”.
According to the agency, Russia has been conducting what it describes as “information manipulation” operations through media outlets and organizing “coordinated campaigns of influence on social media.”
However, the document does not identify specific examples to substantiate these accusations. It instead maintains that the alleged hostile “efforts failed to gain significant reach” and were quickly taken down by unnamed online platforms.
The report also outlines several activities that German authorities attribute to Russia, including an alleged influence operation known as ‘MATRYOSHKA’ and the circulation of AI-generated or altered videos designed to imitate German media content.
What allegations has Germany made against RT?
In its report, the BfV directly targets the Russian broadcaster, stating:
“The broadcaster RT – which is sanctioned by the EU and funded by the Russian state – also attempted to influence the electorate in Germany by publishing German-language reports characterized by disinformation and pro-Russian narratives,”
Yet the agency does not cite a specific RT publication that it considers “disinformation” or explain how the publication of German-language news constitutes interference in Germany’s electoral process.
RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan responded sarcastically to the accusations on social media, reposting an excerpt from the document that claims Russian “information manipulation plays a central role in attempts to destabilize the democratic societies of Europe.”
“Well done, team. Keep it up,” she commented, offering no further explanation.
Germany’s longstanding crackdown on Russian media
Berlin's restrictions on Russian media, particularly RT, predate the EU-wide sanctions introduced following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.
The German-language service RT Deutsch encountered mounting obstacles, including licensing disputes, restrictions on digital platforms, difficulties with banking services and regulatory intervention.
In late 2021, the German government shut down RT Deutsch before the broadcaster could begin operations, a move that violated an international broadcasting treaty, according to the account.
At the EU level, Brussels has maintained its ban on RT and Sputnik, alongside other Russian media organizations. The restrictions are set to remain in force until the Ukraine conflict ends and Moscow stops conducting what the bloc describes as “disinformation and information manipulation actions against the EU.”
RT has strongly rejected the allegations and condemned the restrictions, arguing that European authorities have failed to provide “a single example, a single grain of evidence” demonstrating that the broadcaster published false information.
Russia, meanwhile, has denounced the measures as censorship and part of a broader information campaign against the country. Moscow has accused Brussels of exploiting the Ukraine conflict to suppress opposing viewpoints and intimidate journalists who challenge dominant Western narratives.
RT's international expansion and 20-year history
Established as Russia Today in December 2005, RT has developed into a multilingual media organization with television networks and digital platforms operating in English, Arabic, Spanish, French, German, Serbian, Chinese, Portuguese, Hindi and Russian.
During the broadcaster's 20th anniversary celebrations last year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised the network, describing it as a “voice of truth” that Western countries have persistently sought to silence.
“The effective work disturbs those abroad who are losing their monopoly on the production and distribution of public information and are unwilling to accept that,” Lavrov said at the time.
The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) made the allegations in a newly released report titled ‘Information Manipulation: How Foreign Powers Specifically Try to Influence Opinions’, which also accuses the network of disseminating “disinformation”.
According to the agency, Russia has been conducting what it describes as “information manipulation” operations through media outlets and organizing “coordinated campaigns of influence on social media.”
However, the document does not identify specific examples to substantiate these accusations. It instead maintains that the alleged hostile “efforts failed to gain significant reach” and were quickly taken down by unnamed online platforms.
The report also outlines several activities that German authorities attribute to Russia, including an alleged influence operation known as ‘MATRYOSHKA’ and the circulation of AI-generated or altered videos designed to imitate German media content.
What allegations has Germany made against RT?
In its report, the BfV directly targets the Russian broadcaster, stating:
“The broadcaster RT – which is sanctioned by the EU and funded by the Russian state – also attempted to influence the electorate in Germany by publishing German-language reports characterized by disinformation and pro-Russian narratives,”
Yet the agency does not cite a specific RT publication that it considers “disinformation” or explain how the publication of German-language news constitutes interference in Germany’s electoral process.
RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan responded sarcastically to the accusations on social media, reposting an excerpt from the document that claims Russian “information manipulation plays a central role in attempts to destabilize the democratic societies of Europe.”
“Well done, team. Keep it up,” she commented, offering no further explanation.
Germany’s longstanding crackdown on Russian media
Berlin's restrictions on Russian media, particularly RT, predate the EU-wide sanctions introduced following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.
The German-language service RT Deutsch encountered mounting obstacles, including licensing disputes, restrictions on digital platforms, difficulties with banking services and regulatory intervention.
In late 2021, the German government shut down RT Deutsch before the broadcaster could begin operations, a move that violated an international broadcasting treaty, according to the account.
At the EU level, Brussels has maintained its ban on RT and Sputnik, alongside other Russian media organizations. The restrictions are set to remain in force until the Ukraine conflict ends and Moscow stops conducting what the bloc describes as “disinformation and information manipulation actions against the EU.”
RT has strongly rejected the allegations and condemned the restrictions, arguing that European authorities have failed to provide “a single example, a single grain of evidence” demonstrating that the broadcaster published false information.
Russia, meanwhile, has denounced the measures as censorship and part of a broader information campaign against the country. Moscow has accused Brussels of exploiting the Ukraine conflict to suppress opposing viewpoints and intimidate journalists who challenge dominant Western narratives.
RT's international expansion and 20-year history
Established as Russia Today in December 2005, RT has developed into a multilingual media organization with television networks and digital platforms operating in English, Arabic, Spanish, French, German, Serbian, Chinese, Portuguese, Hindi and Russian.
During the broadcaster's 20th anniversary celebrations last year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised the network, describing it as a “voice of truth” that Western countries have persistently sought to silence.
“The effective work disturbs those abroad who are losing their monopoly on the production and distribution of public information and are unwilling to accept that,” Lavrov said at the time.
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