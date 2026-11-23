MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​FTSE 100 hit 5-month low

​The FTSE 100 has a horrendous week last week, falling to an over five month low at 10,330. Intraday it may act as support with the early October low at 10,391 being revisited. Further minor resistance may be spotted around the 10,422 mid-July low.

Were last week's low at 10,330 to give way, the mid-January high at 10,258 would likely be next in line, followed by the mid-March peak at 10,200 as well as the April-to-June lows at 10,189-to-10,128.

Short-term outlook: bearish while below the 18 November high at 10,692

Medium-term outlook: bearish while below the 7 July high at 10,747

FTSE 100 daily candlestick chart ​Source: TradingView ​GBP/USD tries to find support

GBP/USD is trying to recover from last week's low at $1.3076, targeting the mid-October, March and June lows at $1.3137-to-$1.3160. If bettered, the early October low at $1.3181 may be reached as well.

Failure at last week's $1.3076 low would probably push the cross towards the 4-to-20 November 2025 lows at $1.3038-to-$1.3010 as well as the psychological $1.3000 zone.

Short-term outlook: bearish while below the 17 November high at $1.3228

Medium-term outlook: bearish while below the 30 September high at $1.3311

GBP/USD daily candlestick chart ​Source: TradingView ​Gold trades in 15-month lows

​Spot gold has fallen to levels last seen in September 2025, to $3,502.99 on Friday. Since then a minor bounce has been seen but the trend remains firmly bearish.

A fall through $3,502.99 would probably lead to the 22 April 2025 high at $3,500.20 being reached. Failure there may engage the $3,451.52-to-$3,435.05 support zone.

Minor resistance sits at the 9 September high at $3,674.69 and the mid-September high at $3,707.55.

Short-term outlook: bearish while below the 13 November high at $3,923.09

Medium-term outlook: bearish while below the 9 November high at $4,148.71

Gold daily candlestick chart ​Source: TradingView Important to know

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