MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Natalia Zabolotna reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"A civilian enterprise was damaged in an enemy attack on the Vinnytsia region overnight," Zabolotna wrote.

According to her, private homes in another community in the region were also affected, with a roof damaged and windows shattered.

Russian attack in Vinnytsia region leaves one injured, business facility damaged

All relevant emergency services are working to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

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