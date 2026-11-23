Enterprise, Private Homes Damaged In Russian Attack On Vinnytsia Region
"A civilian enterprise was damaged in an enemy attack on the Vinnytsia region overnight," Zabolotna wrote.
According to her, private homes in another community in the region were also affected, with a roof damaged and windows shattered.Read also: Russian attack in Vinnytsia region leaves one injured, business facility damaged
All relevant emergency services are working to deal with the aftermath of the attack.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment