MENAFN - UkrinForm) Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The death toll from the Russian attack in Dymer has risen to 11. Rescuers have recovered the body of another person from beneath the rubble," Tkachenko said.

The Kyiv regional office of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) said rescuers had worked continuously at the site of the destroyed building throughout the night.

"Work did not stop for a moment. Only air raid alerts forced rescuers to temporarily suspend their efforts," the statement said.

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It noted that relatives had been waiting for them all this time, hoping for a miracle until the very last moment.

According to the SES, during the clearance of the rubble, rescuers found seven-year-old Davyd. The boy had spent a full 14 hours beneath the debris of the building destroyed in the Russian attack.

Rescuers carefully freed the child and handed him over to medical personnel.

"Today, amid pain, destruction and loss, a true miracle happened. The little life that everyone had been fighting to save all these hours was rescued," the SES said.