Russian Forces Attack Lozova In Kharkiv Region, Injuring Three Civilians
“Russian forces attacked Lozova. Three people have been reported injured so far. They are receiving medical assistance,” Syniehubov said.
According to preliminary information, the strike sparked a fire in an apartment, as well as in four passenger cars and a truck. Emergency Service units are working to deal with the aftermath of the attack.Read also: Enterprise, private homes damaged in Russian attack on Vinnytsia region
As Ukrinform reported, on November 22, Russian troops struck Kharkiv and 20 other settlements in the region, injuring 17 people, including three children.
Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine
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