MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Antonio Tajani, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic, was posted on the Azerbaijani president's social media accounts on November 23.

The post reads:“President Ilham Aliyev received Antonio Tajani, Vice President of the Council of Ministers of Italy.”

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