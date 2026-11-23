Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Meeting With Vice President Of The Council Of Ministers Of Italy Shared On His Social Media
Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Antonio Tajani, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic, was posted on the Azerbaijani president's social media accounts on November 23.
The post reads:“President Ilham Aliyev received Antonio Tajani, Vice President of the Council of Ministers of Italy.”
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