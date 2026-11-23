MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Second Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interparliamentary Forum will be held at the Azerbaijani Parliament on November 25.

The event will focus on ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the two countries and explore its future prospects.

The Azerbaijani Parliament's Press and Public Relations Department announced this, according to its official website.

The forum will feature discussions under the theme "The Parliamentary Dimension of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Eternal Friendship and Allied Relations: Areas of Cooperation and Future Prospects."

As part of the event, the Azerbaijani Parliament and the Senate of Uzbekistan's Oliy Majlis are expected to sign a roadmap outlining practical measures to develop interparliamentary cooperation for 2027-2028.

In addition, the first meeting of the interparliamentary cooperation commission between the two countries will be held within the framework of the forum.