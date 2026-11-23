MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and Italy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation with third countries in the critical raw materials sector within the framework of the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum.

In addition, seven documents were exchanged between Azerbaijani and Italian institutions and companies, covering cooperation in high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, investment, industry, construction and public transport.

The documents include a memorandum between Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy and Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. on cooperation in high-performance computing systems and artificial intelligence.

Another memorandum was signed between Italy's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A. and the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund to promote business and investment cooperation.

Baku Steel Company, Dismas Trading S.r.l. and Edgar H. Greenham & Co. S.r.l. exchanged a document on promoting exports of locally manufactured industrial products.

The Azerbaijan Construction Manufacturers Association and FINCO also agreed to expand cooperation in the construction and building materials industries.

Meanwhile, IVECO and Azteximport signed a memorandum aimed at strengthening cooperation in the public transport sector.

Another agreement between SIMEST S.p.A. and the Italy-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce focuses on expanding trade, investment and business ties between the two countries.

In addition, Nort West Construction LLC and FALORNI TECH S.R.L. signed a contract for the modernization of the Garadagh Glass Plant.

A separate Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency, and the Italian Trade Agency to expand trade and investment ties and promote investment projects.