Israeli Gunfire Wounds Palestinian in Gaza as Child Dies from Lead Poisoning
(MENAFN) A Palestinian was injured by Israeli gunfire in the Gaza Strip on Monday as Israeli forces continued artillery attacks and shootings across the territory despite the ongoing ceasefire, while health authorities announced the death of a child from acute lead poisoning.
A medical source at Nasser Hospital confirmed that a Palestinian arrived at the facility with a moderate gunshot injury to the foot after Israeli forces opened fire in the Asdaa area, northwest of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
Local sources reported that Israeli military vehicles fired heavily toward Palestinian homes and displacement tents in several parts of Khan Younis, while artillery strikes targeted the city's southeastern areas.
In central Gaza, Israeli forces directed machine-gun fire toward locations east of the Maghazi refugee camp, accompanied by artillery shelling in surrounding areas.
The incidents represent further violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10, 2025. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, these violations have resulted in 1,675 Palestinian deaths and 6,095 injuries.
Child's Death Raises Concerns Over Lead Poisoning
Separately, Gaza's Health Ministry announced that a child had died following severe lead poisoning.
The ministry said medical examinations, diagnostic monitoring, epidemiological investigations and a review of the child's medical history provided clear evidence of exposure to lead.
It also revealed that the child's father repairs batteries inside displacement centers and tents, raising concerns about potential exposure to hazardous substances in these environments.
Health officials warned that the incident could point to a much wider problem involving children suffering from undetected chronic lead poisoning, particularly as Gaza faces shortages of laboratory equipment and testing materials required to measure lead concentrations in blood.
The ministry appealed to the international community and the United Nations to pressure Israel to permit the entry of safe replacement batteries. It also urged international health organizations to provide specialized equipment and supplies for conducting blood lead tests directly at medical facilities.
Since October 2023, Israel's war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 176,000, most of them women and children, while destroying approximately 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.
A medical source at Nasser Hospital confirmed that a Palestinian arrived at the facility with a moderate gunshot injury to the foot after Israeli forces opened fire in the Asdaa area, northwest of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
Local sources reported that Israeli military vehicles fired heavily toward Palestinian homes and displacement tents in several parts of Khan Younis, while artillery strikes targeted the city's southeastern areas.
In central Gaza, Israeli forces directed machine-gun fire toward locations east of the Maghazi refugee camp, accompanied by artillery shelling in surrounding areas.
The incidents represent further violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10, 2025. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, these violations have resulted in 1,675 Palestinian deaths and 6,095 injuries.
Child's Death Raises Concerns Over Lead Poisoning
Separately, Gaza's Health Ministry announced that a child had died following severe lead poisoning.
The ministry said medical examinations, diagnostic monitoring, epidemiological investigations and a review of the child's medical history provided clear evidence of exposure to lead.
It also revealed that the child's father repairs batteries inside displacement centers and tents, raising concerns about potential exposure to hazardous substances in these environments.
Health officials warned that the incident could point to a much wider problem involving children suffering from undetected chronic lead poisoning, particularly as Gaza faces shortages of laboratory equipment and testing materials required to measure lead concentrations in blood.
The ministry appealed to the international community and the United Nations to pressure Israel to permit the entry of safe replacement batteries. It also urged international health organizations to provide specialized equipment and supplies for conducting blood lead tests directly at medical facilities.
Since October 2023, Israel's war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 176,000, most of them women and children, while destroying approximately 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.
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