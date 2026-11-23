Delta Flight Chaos: Over 2,000 Flights Delayed After System Failure
(MENAFN) More than 2,000 Delta Air Lines flights were delayed across the United States on Sunday after a major technical malfunction disrupted airline operations, adding to growing travel concerns just days before the Thanksgiving holiday rush.
The disruption is part of a broader wave of technology failures that have hit US airlines, financial institutions, technology companies and government agencies in recent days. Authorities maintain that the incidents are unrelated, saying there is no evidence of a coordinated cyberattack.
According to FlightAware, Delta recorded 2,091 delayed flights by Sunday evening, representing 61% of its daily operations. Another 226 flights were canceled.
The technical failure involved an automated platform responsible for calculating aircraft weight and balance before departure, taking into account passengers, luggage and fuel loads. Delta initially switched to manual procedures to ensure aircraft could operate safely while technicians worked to bring the system back online.
“We thank our customers for their patience and our people for their professionalism,” the airline said in a statement.
Delta subsequently announced that the automated platform had been restored and dismissed the possibility of a cyberattack. However, disruptions continued, with the carrier estimating that approximately 70% of Sunday's flight problems stemmed from the malfunction, while weather conditions and other operational issues accounted for the remainder.
Although the precise cause has yet to be established, an internal company message obtained by The Wall Street Journal pointed to a “database issue” involving aircraft-loading information. The problem reportedly forced baggage-handling teams to manually count luggage after automated loading instructions became inaccessible.
The latest incident comes shortly after another major aviation disruption on November 13, when a communications network failure at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) triggered a nationwide ground stop, suspending departures for more than four hours. More than 12,000 flights were canceled that day. Investigators attributed the breakdown to a newly installed router that overloaded the network.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has pointed to decades of postponed upgrades as a major factor behind the FAA's deteriorating technological infrastructure.
United Airlines also encountered a separate technical failure days later, resulting in hundreds of delayed flights. Meanwhile, major service disruptions affected Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase and Apple during the same period.
The wave of outages reportedly extended to the National Security Agency's highly classified internal communications system, NSANet. The network experienced disruptions lasting at least three days, affecting operations at facilities in Maryland and Georgia.
President Donald Trump has rejected suggestions that the incidents are connected, insisting that “everything’s good” and describing the disruptions as “individual events.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio similarly dismissed speculation about a coordinated cyberattack, declaring there is “zero evidence” to substantiate the allegations.
The developments have also coincided with a shake-up in the federal government's cybersecurity leadership. National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross, who was responsible for overseeing federal cybersecurity policy and strategy, was reportedly dismissed last week.
According to Axios, White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller pushed for Cairncross's removal, arguing that he “lacked the strong cyber credentials to perform the job.”
Reuters later reported that Trump backed the decision. Asked about the dismissal, the president told reporters he did not believe Cairncross was “good enough.”
The disruption is part of a broader wave of technology failures that have hit US airlines, financial institutions, technology companies and government agencies in recent days. Authorities maintain that the incidents are unrelated, saying there is no evidence of a coordinated cyberattack.
According to FlightAware, Delta recorded 2,091 delayed flights by Sunday evening, representing 61% of its daily operations. Another 226 flights were canceled.
The technical failure involved an automated platform responsible for calculating aircraft weight and balance before departure, taking into account passengers, luggage and fuel loads. Delta initially switched to manual procedures to ensure aircraft could operate safely while technicians worked to bring the system back online.
“We thank our customers for their patience and our people for their professionalism,” the airline said in a statement.
Delta subsequently announced that the automated platform had been restored and dismissed the possibility of a cyberattack. However, disruptions continued, with the carrier estimating that approximately 70% of Sunday's flight problems stemmed from the malfunction, while weather conditions and other operational issues accounted for the remainder.
Although the precise cause has yet to be established, an internal company message obtained by The Wall Street Journal pointed to a “database issue” involving aircraft-loading information. The problem reportedly forced baggage-handling teams to manually count luggage after automated loading instructions became inaccessible.
The latest incident comes shortly after another major aviation disruption on November 13, when a communications network failure at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) triggered a nationwide ground stop, suspending departures for more than four hours. More than 12,000 flights were canceled that day. Investigators attributed the breakdown to a newly installed router that overloaded the network.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has pointed to decades of postponed upgrades as a major factor behind the FAA's deteriorating technological infrastructure.
United Airlines also encountered a separate technical failure days later, resulting in hundreds of delayed flights. Meanwhile, major service disruptions affected Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase and Apple during the same period.
The wave of outages reportedly extended to the National Security Agency's highly classified internal communications system, NSANet. The network experienced disruptions lasting at least three days, affecting operations at facilities in Maryland and Georgia.
President Donald Trump has rejected suggestions that the incidents are connected, insisting that “everything’s good” and describing the disruptions as “individual events.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio similarly dismissed speculation about a coordinated cyberattack, declaring there is “zero evidence” to substantiate the allegations.
The developments have also coincided with a shake-up in the federal government's cybersecurity leadership. National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross, who was responsible for overseeing federal cybersecurity policy and strategy, was reportedly dismissed last week.
According to Axios, White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller pushed for Cairncross's removal, arguing that he “lacked the strong cyber credentials to perform the job.”
Reuters later reported that Trump backed the decision. Asked about the dismissal, the president told reporters he did not believe Cairncross was “good enough.”
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