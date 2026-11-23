Albania Rejects Allegations of Role in Drone Attack on Russian Warship Off Libya
(MENAFN) Albania on Monday denied accusations that it was involved in a naval drone strike targeting a Russian corvette off the Libyan coast, dismissing claims that the operation was launched from its territory.
In a statement published on X, the Albanian Foreign Ministry described the reports as "inaccurate" and said they misrepresented the facts surrounding the incident.
"Albania was not involved in this incident, and its territory was neither used nor made available for the launch or facilitation of such an attack," the ministry stated.
It further emphasized: “We categorically reject these allegations, which have been presented without verifiable evidence.”
The ministry also called on those spreading the accusations to correct their reports and exercise greater accuracy, due diligence and responsibility when addressing sensitive issues.
In a statement published on X, the Albanian Foreign Ministry described the reports as "inaccurate" and said they misrepresented the facts surrounding the incident.
"Albania was not involved in this incident, and its territory was neither used nor made available for the launch or facilitation of such an attack," the ministry stated.
It further emphasized: “We categorically reject these allegations, which have been presented without verifiable evidence.”
The ministry also called on those spreading the accusations to correct their reports and exercise greater accuracy, due diligence and responsibility when addressing sensitive issues.
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