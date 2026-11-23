Trump Threatens Fresh Iran Strikes After New Year
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has threatened to launch another wave of large-scale military attacks against Iran after the New Year, accusing Tehran of deliberately prolonging peace negotiations while escalating military confrontations with American forces across the Middle East.
In an interview with Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst, Trump indicated that he was prepared to authorize renewed strikes if Washington and Tehran failed to secure an agreement, according to the journalist's account published Sunday. He also warned that Iranian vessels attempting to breach the US naval blockade would be destroyed, amid reports that Iran is preparing an oil tanker convoy to challenge the restrictions.
“I hope they do, they’ll all be at the bottom of the sea like the rest of the navy,” Trump said.
More than a dozen oil tankers have reportedly assembled near Kharg Island, Iran's principal crude export terminal, fueling speculation that Tehran could organize a convoy through the Strait of Hormuz in defiance of the US blockade. Euronews reported Friday, citing satellite imagery and maritime tracking data, that the vessels had gathered in the area.
Although Iranian officials have not confirmed any decision to send the convoy, the IRGC-linked Fars News Agency has openly advocated such a move. A senior Iranian political source, however, told Amwaj.media that no final decision had been reached.
Kharg Island accounts for as much as 90% of Iran's crude oil exports, shipments of which have been severely affected by the American naval blockade. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that Tehran remains determined to restore its oil exports. Iranian media have also warned that any attacks on the country's tankers could prompt retaliatory strikes against energy facilities throughout the Persian Gulf.
Trump separately accused Iranian officials of intentionally delaying diplomatic efforts while continuing to intensify tensions with Washington.
“They’re more aggressive now than before the election,” he reportedly said, describing Iranian negotiators as “professional tap dancers.”
“They talk all the time, all they do is talk, but it’s all BS,” he added, according to Yingst.
The latest threats came after another attack on US military installations in Bahrain on Saturday. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had struck two Patriot air defense radar systems at the Al-Riffa and Awali bases using a coordinated combination of missiles and drones.
Tehran said the operation was retaliation for what it described as violations of Iranian airspace by two US military drones, which it claimed to have shot down over the Strait of Hormuz. Bahrain, meanwhile, accused Iran of attacking a civilian industrial site, triggering a fire and causing material damage, although no casualties were reported.
The escalating confrontation follows nearly nine months of conflict since the United States and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran in February. The fighting triggered widespread disruption to international energy supplies and maritime traffic through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire announced in April, followed by a memorandum of understanding reached in June, failed to establish a durable peace. Hostilities resumed in July, largely amid disagreements over control of the strategic waterway and Washington's continued refusal to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports.
Washington has subsequently strengthened its military deployment across the region, sending a third aircraft carrier strike group as sporadic attacks and retaliatory operations continue. The latest round of indirect negotiations, held earlier this month, ended without a breakthrough, intensifying concerns that the standoff could once again spiral into a full-scale military confrontation.
In an interview with Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst, Trump indicated that he was prepared to authorize renewed strikes if Washington and Tehran failed to secure an agreement, according to the journalist's account published Sunday. He also warned that Iranian vessels attempting to breach the US naval blockade would be destroyed, amid reports that Iran is preparing an oil tanker convoy to challenge the restrictions.
“I hope they do, they’ll all be at the bottom of the sea like the rest of the navy,” Trump said.
More than a dozen oil tankers have reportedly assembled near Kharg Island, Iran's principal crude export terminal, fueling speculation that Tehran could organize a convoy through the Strait of Hormuz in defiance of the US blockade. Euronews reported Friday, citing satellite imagery and maritime tracking data, that the vessels had gathered in the area.
Although Iranian officials have not confirmed any decision to send the convoy, the IRGC-linked Fars News Agency has openly advocated such a move. A senior Iranian political source, however, told Amwaj.media that no final decision had been reached.
Kharg Island accounts for as much as 90% of Iran's crude oil exports, shipments of which have been severely affected by the American naval blockade. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that Tehran remains determined to restore its oil exports. Iranian media have also warned that any attacks on the country's tankers could prompt retaliatory strikes against energy facilities throughout the Persian Gulf.
Trump separately accused Iranian officials of intentionally delaying diplomatic efforts while continuing to intensify tensions with Washington.
“They’re more aggressive now than before the election,” he reportedly said, describing Iranian negotiators as “professional tap dancers.”
“They talk all the time, all they do is talk, but it’s all BS,” he added, according to Yingst.
The latest threats came after another attack on US military installations in Bahrain on Saturday. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had struck two Patriot air defense radar systems at the Al-Riffa and Awali bases using a coordinated combination of missiles and drones.
Tehran said the operation was retaliation for what it described as violations of Iranian airspace by two US military drones, which it claimed to have shot down over the Strait of Hormuz. Bahrain, meanwhile, accused Iran of attacking a civilian industrial site, triggering a fire and causing material damage, although no casualties were reported.
The escalating confrontation follows nearly nine months of conflict since the United States and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran in February. The fighting triggered widespread disruption to international energy supplies and maritime traffic through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire announced in April, followed by a memorandum of understanding reached in June, failed to establish a durable peace. Hostilities resumed in July, largely amid disagreements over control of the strategic waterway and Washington's continued refusal to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports.
Washington has subsequently strengthened its military deployment across the region, sending a third aircraft carrier strike group as sporadic attacks and retaliatory operations continue. The latest round of indirect negotiations, held earlier this month, ended without a breakthrough, intensifying concerns that the standoff could once again spiral into a full-scale military confrontation.
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