Belgium Faces Nationwide Transport Chaos as Unions Launch Major Protest
(MENAFN) Belgium is experiencing widespread transport disruptions as trade unions stage a nationwide demonstration, with all departing flights canceled at the country's airports and public transport services heavily affected, according to reports.
The protest was organized by the Christian CSC (ACV), socialist FGTB (ABVV) and liberal union Synova as federal government negotiations over the national budget resume.
The unions have called for a "major citizens' mobilization," encouraging employees, students, retirees, civil society groups and members of the public to participate.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Bart De Wever is expected to meet King Philippe on Monday as the government continues negotiations aimed at reaching an agreement on the federal budget.
Unions Challenge Government Economic Policies
The demonstration targets policies introduced by the federal government's Arizona coalition, with unions arguing that several proposed measures could increase household expenses and weaken workers' protections.
Organizers have raised concerns about the growing cost of housing, electricity, fuel, food and public transportation, alongside fears of job cuts resulting from corporate restructuring and rising business bankruptcies.
They have also voiced opposition to several government proposals currently under discussion as part of the federal budget negotiations.
Participants began assembling at Brussels-North railway station at 10 am local time, where speeches were scheduled before the demonstration moved along the city's inner ring road toward Brussels-South station.
The previous nationwide protest, organized by the CSC and FGTB on October 9, attracted an estimated 30,000 to 50,000 participants.
Public Transportation Services Face Widespread Disruptions
The demonstration has significantly affected public transportation throughout Belgium.
In Brussels, public transport operator STIB/MIVB reported that only two of the capital's four metro lines, lines 1 and 5, remained operational.
Across Flanders, approximately 60% of buses and trams operated by transport company De Lijn continued running, with the provinces of Antwerp and Flemish Brabant experiencing particularly severe disruptions. Nearly half of services in those areas were suspended.
In Wallonia, public transport operator LETEC also reported substantial interruptions, with almost half of its scheduled journeys canceled across the network.
The protest was organized by the Christian CSC (ACV), socialist FGTB (ABVV) and liberal union Synova as federal government negotiations over the national budget resume.
The unions have called for a "major citizens' mobilization," encouraging employees, students, retirees, civil society groups and members of the public to participate.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Bart De Wever is expected to meet King Philippe on Monday as the government continues negotiations aimed at reaching an agreement on the federal budget.
Unions Challenge Government Economic Policies
The demonstration targets policies introduced by the federal government's Arizona coalition, with unions arguing that several proposed measures could increase household expenses and weaken workers' protections.
Organizers have raised concerns about the growing cost of housing, electricity, fuel, food and public transportation, alongside fears of job cuts resulting from corporate restructuring and rising business bankruptcies.
They have also voiced opposition to several government proposals currently under discussion as part of the federal budget negotiations.
Participants began assembling at Brussels-North railway station at 10 am local time, where speeches were scheduled before the demonstration moved along the city's inner ring road toward Brussels-South station.
The previous nationwide protest, organized by the CSC and FGTB on October 9, attracted an estimated 30,000 to 50,000 participants.
Public Transportation Services Face Widespread Disruptions
The demonstration has significantly affected public transportation throughout Belgium.
In Brussels, public transport operator STIB/MIVB reported that only two of the capital's four metro lines, lines 1 and 5, remained operational.
Across Flanders, approximately 60% of buses and trams operated by transport company De Lijn continued running, with the provinces of Antwerp and Flemish Brabant experiencing particularly severe disruptions. Nearly half of services in those areas were suspended.
In Wallonia, public transport operator LETEC also reported substantial interruptions, with almost half of its scheduled journeys canceled across the network.
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