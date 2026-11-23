MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan processed 15,139 tons of crude oil in January–October 2026, up 547.6 tons from the same period last year, according to the country's Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.

The figures were presented at a working meeting chaired by Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma in Dushanbe on November 20. Representatives of relevant ministries and agencies also attended. The meeting focused primarily on the technical condition of oil refineries in the Dangara Free Economic Zone and Capital LLC.

Tajikistan currently has 13 oil refineries, but only six are operational. Meanwhile, the country imports approximately 1.8 million tons of petroleum products annually, worth around $2 billion.

Participants discussed the restoration of idle production facilities, the readiness of refineries to process crude oil, and the prospects for importing raw materials from abroad. They also addressed related economic, financial, customs, and logistical issues.

The meeting emphasized that ensuring stable crude oil supplies to refineries and making effective use of existing capacities could boost domestic production, meet demand in the domestic fuel market, and reduce reliance on imported refined products.

Following the discussions, responsible officials were instructed to conduct a comprehensive review of the sector and prepare specific proposals to address existing challenges.