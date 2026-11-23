MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan has signed 104 offtake contracts worth around 800 billion tenge ($1.8 billion) with companies engaged in solid mineral extraction since 2023 as part of efforts to support domestic manufacturing, the country's Ministry of Industry and Construction reported.

In the oil and gas sector, 109 offtake contracts worth 3 billion tenge ($6.6 million) have been signed. In addition, more than 1,400 contracts worth 657 billion tenge ($1.4 billion) have been concluded under the Samruk-Kazyna fund's program to establish new production facilities, according to the ministry.

Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev said that offtake contracts were helping expand domestic manufacturing and launch production of goods that had not previously been made in Kazakhstan. He cited KSP Steel's launch of a pipe manufacturing facility for the oil and gas industry, valued at 7.5 billion tenge ($16.5 million), and Asia Trafo's establishment of a facility producing transformers and reactors for the energy sector, valued at 40 billion tenge ($87.9 million).

"Projects have also been implemented to manufacture products for the mining and metallurgical industry, including buckets, roller supports, pressure sensors, switches and radio stations. Overall, more than 400 billion tenge in investment has been attracted to these projects and over 3,000 jobs have been created. We will continue this work, expanding domestic production through offtake contracts," he said during a government hour in the Mazhilis (lower house of Parliament).

The ministry also reported improvements to procurement procedures for companies involved in solid mineral extraction. These include restrictions on purchasing certain goods through commodity exchanges and an update to the electronic TIZILIM procurement platform.

An offtake contract is an agreement under which a buyer commits to purchasing goods that a supplier will produce in the future, based on pre-agreed terms such as price, quantity, and delivery schedule. Unlike a standard procurement contract, it can be signed before production begins, giving manufacturers greater certainty about future demand.

In Kazakhstan, the mechanism is used to encourage local production and reduce reliance on imports. Under the country's legislation, suppliers entering into offtake contracts undertake to organize production of the specified goods. These agreements can also serve as collateral when suppliers seek financing from banks and other financial institutions, helping manufacturers secure both customers and funding for new production facilities while providing buyers with a more predictable supply of goods.