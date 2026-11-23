MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan has discussed ways to expand international aviation cooperation and improve air connectivity with foreign partners, the country's Civil Aviation Agency under the Government reported.

The discussions took place during the 43rd Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), held in Montreal, Canada, on November 19–21, 2026. Tajikistan was represented by Civil Aviation Agency Director Habibullo Temur Nazarzoda.

During the assembly's main sessions, delegates discussed priorities for the future development of global civil aviation, improvements to ICAO's governance system, and stronger international coordination. They also addressed expanding the membership of the ICAO Council, nominating and electing representatives to the organization's governing bodies, and strengthening member states' role in shaping and adopting major strategic decisions.

On the sidelines of the assembly, Nazarzoda held a series of bilateral working meetings with heads and representatives of aviation authorities from several countries. The discussions focused on developing mutually beneficial partnerships, establishing direct air links, increasing flight frequencies, and launching new international routes. The sides also explored additional areas of cooperation, ways to strengthen ties between their agencies, and shared priorities for the development of the aviation sector.

According to the agency, participation in international forums and bilateral consultations helps strengthen Tajikistan's international standing, attract investment and new development partners, and introduce international best practices into the country's aviation sector.