Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|54,698
|960,218,510
|16 November 2026
|250
|20,060.4000
|5,015,100
|17 November 2026
|250
|20,191.4400
|5,047,860
|18 November 2026
|250
|20,063.7600
|5,015,940
|19 November 2026
|250
|19,934.8400
|4,983,710
|20 November 2026
|250
|19,601.1200
|4,900,280
|Total 16-20 November 2026
|1,250
|24,962,890
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|17,700
|382,827,030
|Accumulated under the program
|55,948
|985,181,400
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|218,792
|3,938,827,033
|16 November 2026
|877
|20,415.7469
|17,904,610
|17 November 2026
|877
|20,620.3991
|18,084,090
|18 November 2026
|877
|20,458.4835
|17,942,090
|19 November 2026
|877
|20,253.4436
|17,762,270
|20 November 2026
|877
|19,874.6408
|17,430,060
|Total 16-20 November 2026
|4,385
|89,123,120
|Bought from the Foundation*
|615
|20,324.5428
|12,499,594
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|70,800
|1,582,581,472
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|223,792
|4,040,449,747
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 55,948 A shares and 280,183 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.29% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 23 November 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
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Attachments
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Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 47 2026
Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 47 2026
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