AL Sydbank A/S Share Buyback Programme: Transactions In Week 47
|
Company Announcement No 66/2026
| Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
AL Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
al-sydbank.com
|23 November 2026
AL Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 47
On 25 February 2026 AL Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,100m. The share buyback programme commenced on 2 March 2026 and will be completed by 31 January 2027.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of AL Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value (DKK)
| Accumulated, most recent
Announcement
|
1,477,100
|
873,275,848.00
| 16 November 2026
17 November 2026
18 November 2026
19 November 2026
20 November 2026
| 6,000
7,000
7,000
7,000
7,000
| 764.92
758.69
750.06
745.74
727.65
| 4,589,520.00
5,310,830.00
5,250,420.00
5,220,180.00
5,093,550.00
|Total over week 47
|34,000
|25,464,500.00
| Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme
|
1,511,100
|
898,740,348.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of AL Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, AL Sydbank A/S holds a total of 1,513,230 own shares, equal to 1.76% of the Bank's share capital.
Yours sincerely
AL Sydbank A/S
Attachment
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SM 66 UK incl enc
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