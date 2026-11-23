MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)- Oil prices moved lower on Monday as weakness across global equity markets and concerns about the economic returns from artificial intelligence investment weighed on commodity sentiment. However, continued attacks affecting Gulf infrastructure and shipping limited the decline.

Brent crude fell 0.30% to $92.29 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate declined 0.18% to $83.26. Both benchmarks were extending losses after falling approximately 4% and 5%, respectively, during the previous week.

Background

Oil markets are being influenced by competing economic and geopolitical factors. Concerns about slower global growth can reduce expectations for future fuel demand, while disruptions to production or shipping routes can tighten available supply.

The current environment combines uncertainty about technology sector investment, weaker equity market sentiment and continuing security concerns in the Middle East.

The Strait of Hormuz remains particularly important because it is a major route for international energy shipments.

Key Developments

Reuters reported that oil prices fell as Asian equity markets weakened and investors reassessed the economic outlook following the technology stock selloff.

At the same time, attacks linked to the US Israeli conflict with Iran continued to raise supply concerns. Yemen's Iran aligned Houthi movement claimed responsibility for an attack on a Saudi oil refinery, while further incidents involving shipping in and around the Gulf increased concern about regional energy transportation.

Market participants also reported a growing number of empty oil tankers and fewer loaded vessels in the region. If this pattern continues, it could affect the movement of crude and petroleum products.

OPEC+ ministers are scheduled to meet on November 29 to discuss production policy for 2027, providing another important event for the market.

Industry Implications

The combination of weaker demand expectations and supply disruption risks makes the oil outlook difficult to assess. Energy producers may face pressure from lower prices, while refiners and shipping companies could encounter higher logistical uncertainty.

For importing economies, lower crude prices may provide some relief to energy costs, but sustained disruption around the Gulf could reverse that benefit.

The situation also highlights the connection between financial market sentiment and physical commodity markets.

What's Next

Investors will monitor developments around Gulf shipping routes, regional infrastructure security and the upcoming OPEC+ meeting. Changes in global economic expectations could also influence demand forecasts.