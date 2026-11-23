Luca Ripamonti, "Geometrie della Mente" (Geometries of the Mind), pencil on paper, A3 format, valued at $10,000.

Presented by World Wide Promotions, the intricate graphite-on-paper work-valued at $10,000-offers a visionary contemporary tribute to G.Battista Piranesi.

- Milo Vance Art Curator

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Italian master artist Luca Ripamonti, whose career bridges rigorous classical apprenticeships and the world's most prestigious institutional stages, will present his latest work at Red Dot Miami 2026. The fair takes place from December 2 to 6, 2026, during the internationally renowned Miami Art Week.

Presented by Thomas Tunberg's World Wide Promotions (World Wide Art Books / Artavita), Ripamonti's artwork will be showcased in an exclusive video exhibition on a high-definition digital display, uniting traditional fine art craftsmanship with contemporary global curation.

The featured piece, titled "Geometrie della Mente" (Geometries of the Mind), is an intricate A3-format pencil-on-paper drawing. The artwork represents a profound contemporary reinterpretation of the complex, visionary architectural etchings of 18th-century Italian master Giovanni Battista Piranesi. Valued at $10,000, the piece stands as a testament to the enduring power of monochrome draftsmanship, exploring depth, perspective, and the intricate labyrinth of human consciousness.

Ripamonti's artistic foundation is deeply rooted in traditional Italian Renaissance training. Between the ages of 17 and 26, he served as a dedicated ragazzo di bottega (studio apprentice) under the renowned painter Ugo Da Vila, mastering classical techniques that inform his current practice.

Following a successful showing at the recent Chicago Art Fair, also curated by Tunberg, Ripamonti's return to the American art scene marks another milestone in an acclaimed international career. His past achievements include institutional exhibitions at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met) in New York, the Kyoto Municipal Museum of Art in Japan, and participation in the 2024 Venice Biennale. Today, Ripamonti's major works command market valuations reaching the million-euro mark.

"Bringing Geometrie della Mente to Miami within a digital framework creates a fascinating temporal paradox," states Ripamonti. "The slow, meticulous, and tactile execution of graphite on paper, born in my studio in Luino, is translated into light and pixels on a monumental screen in the heart of Miami's contemporary art week. It is a bridge between the physical history of Italian art and a borderless digital future."

Milo Vance

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Luca Ripamonti, the master of the new Italian Renaissance, will exhibit 'Geometries of the Mind' at Red Dot Miami 2026 News Provided By luca Ripamonti November 23, 2026, 09:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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