Cenntre

The platform combines multimedia publishing, audience-building tools, memberships, tips, and paid content to help independent creators earn from their work.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independent creators have more opportunities than ever to share their work online. However, managing content publishing, audience relationships, and monetization often requires relying on multiple platforms and services.Cenntre brings these activities together through a creator-first platform that helps independent creators publish content, build an audience, and earn from their work.Available at , Cenntre supports multimedia publishing, allowing creators to share images, videos, audio, documents, and other content through their creator profiles. The platform is designed to accommodate different types of creators, including writers, artists, educators, digital publishers, and other independent content producers.Beyond publishing, Cenntre provides integrated monetization tools that give creators different ways to generate income from their audiences. These include paid memberships, tips, pledges, pay-per-view posts, and paid private messages.The platform also includes creator analytics and audience-management features, helping creators monitor content activity and manage relationships with their supporters.The product addresses a growing need in the creator economy: the ability to build a sustainable creator business that goes beyond simply publishing content or accumulating followers. While social media platforms offer creators ways to reach audiences, monetizing that attention and maintaining direct relationships with supporters can require additional tools and services."Creating content is one job. Building a creator business is another," said John Penuel, founder of Cenntre. "We are building Cenntre to give creators a platform where publishing, audience relationships and monetization work together, rather than forcing them to piece together multiple services to manage different parts of their creator businesses."By combining publishing and monetization within one platform, Cenntre aims to give creators a more connected way to manage their online presence and develop direct revenue streams from their work.Spoutgram, Inc., a U.S.-incorporated technology company, operates Cenntre. The platform is available to creators at .About CenntreCenntre is a creator-first platform to publish, build an audience, and earn. It combines multimedia publishing, audience relationships, and monetization tools, including memberships, subscriptions, tips, pledges, and paid content. Cenntre aims to help independent creators build and manage their online presence while developing direct ways to earn from their work.Website:

John Penuel

Spoutgram, Inc.

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Cenntre Brings Publishing and Monetization Tools Together for Independent Creators News Provided By Spoutgram, Inc. dba Cenntre. November 23, 2026, 09:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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