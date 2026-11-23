MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Nova Scotia Power project combines ambient-adjusted ratings monitoring across more than 165 transmission lines with 129 DLR sensors on six critical circuits

LIèGE, BELGIUM, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ampacimon, a global leader in dynamic line rating (DLR) solutions, today announced the successful completion of its largest DLR deployment in North America, marking a major milestone in grid modernization and operational intelligence.The deployment was completed for Nova Scotia Power, which serves more than 550,000 customers and operates an extensive transmission and distribution network across the province. This project underscores the utility's commitment to reliability for its customers and maximizing the performance of existing infrastructure.Through this collaboration, Ampacimon deployed Ambient Adjusted Ratings (AAR) monitoring across more than 165 transmission lines ranging from 69 kV to 345 kV. The project also included comprehensive ratings for over 165 facilities, enabling enhanced system-wide visibility and more informed operational decision-making.“This project demonstrates what DLR can look like when utilities move beyond individual pilots and begin applying dynamic ratings at scale. Nova Scotia Power now has greater visibility into the real-time capability of its transmission system, helping them safely maximize existing infrastructure while supporting reliability, future growth, and renewable integration. We're incredibly proud to be their partner on this milestone deployment,” said Luke Howell, VP of Sales for North America at Ampacimon.A total of 129 Ampacimon Sense DLR units were installed across six critical circuits, with all sensors deployed via helicopter to efficiently access remote and complex terrain. The system now delivers real-time data that enhances situational awareness and unlocks additional transmission capacity across the network.Delivered through a secure, cloud-based platform, the solution is fully integrated into Nova Scotia Power's operational systems. By enabling more dynamic and accurate line ratings, the project is intended to strengthen operational flexibility and improve reliability across the region, including interconnected systems with neighboring utilities.This deployment represents an important step forward in leveraging grid-enhancing technologies to meet growing energy demand while accelerating the transition to a more resilient and efficient power system.About AmpacimonAmpacimon is a pioneer in grid optimization technologies, specializing in Dynamic Line Rating and Partial Discharge Monitoring solutions that help utilities maximize transmission capacity while improving asset health and network reliability. With proven expertise and deployments worldwide, Ampacimon supports grid operators in unlocking hidden capacity, detecting insulation defects at an early stage, strengthening grid resilience and accelerating the integration of renewable energy.Media Contacts:Romuald Deckers...

Shreyasi Bhaumik

BCM Public Relations Ltd.

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Ampacimon Completes its Largest Dynamic Line Rating Deployment in North America News Provided By BCM Public Relations November 23, 2026, 09:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Environment, World & Regional



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