LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Global Manufacturing (AGM) Makes North American Debut at RE+ 26, Showcasing New Solar-Storage Technologies to Strong Reception

Three Technology Areas Draw Focused Attention from North American Clients; Multiple Cooperation Intents Reached

RE+ 2026, one of the largest clean energy industry events in North America, was held in Las Vegas from November 16 to 19, 2026. The exhibition brought together manufacturers and buyers across the solar photovoltaic, energy storage, and charging infrastructure sectors. During the show, Advanced Global Manufacturing presented its new photovoltaic and energy storage technologies at Booth N3554. According to on-site observations, visitors came from the United States, Mexico, and Europe, including developers, EPC contractors, data center operators, and investment institutions, with several companies expressing cooperation intent on-site.

1. Procurement Shifts Toward System Solutions as North America's Solar-Storage Market Moves to a Demand-Driven Phase

According to data from SEIA and Wood Mackenzie, the U.S. added 19.2 GW of new PV installations in the first half of 2026, bringing cumulative installed capacity to 298 GW; BNEF raised its 2030 outlook for U.S. energy storage by 30% to 213.9 GW. As installed capacity continues to expand, downstream buyers are shifting their focus from standalone equipment procurement to integrated system solutions: seeking higher capacity utilization at the interconnection point, while treating intrinsic safety as a prerequisite for deployment in data center scenarios. This change in procurement approach was an industry theme repeatedly highlighted at the show.

2. Solar and Storage Product Lines Presented Side by Side as Multiple Technical Solutions Draw Visitor Inquiries

During the exhibition, AGM's booth engaged visiting guests around two main themes:“higher installed capacity per unit area” and“data-center-grade safety.”

On the photovoltaic side, the gallium arsenide (GaAs) concentrator module PH-1 delivers 400x concentration with a peak efficiency of 36%; the PH-2 reduces costs by 27.7% through an optical, photovoltaic, and mechanical decoupling design; the space CPV concept solution lowers costs through concentration and targets large-scale commercial applications. On the storage side, zinc-nickel batteries are intrinsically non-flammable and operate across a wide temperature range, addressing data center backup power needs; zinc-air flow batteries offer flexible capacity expansion and co-production of electricity and oxygen, suited to long-duration energy storage; PEO solid-state batteries, with an energy density of 180 Wh/kg, were among the technical areas drawing the most concentrated on-site inquiries.

3. Three-Region Landscape Takes Shape as North American Localization and Supply Chain Buildout Accelerate

From WFES in Abu Dhabi and the Chengdu Smart Energy Conference to RE+ 2026, AGM has established a footprint across three markets: the Middle East, China, and North America. According to the plans disclosed at the show, the company will next accelerate North American localization and supply chain development, and continue to iterate its integrated solar-storage-charging architecture.

Booth: N3554, Las Vegas Convention Center | Show dates: November 16–19, 2026

About Advanced Global Manufacturing

AGM focuses on the R&D and industrialization of advanced materials, with businesses spanning GaAs concentrator photovoltaics, zinc-nickel batteries, zinc-air flow batteries, and PEO solid-state batteries, while advancing an integrated solar-storage-charging architecture. The company has established its exhibition footprint in Abu Dhabi, Chengdu, Las Vegas, and other locations. Website:( ).



Official Website:

John Paul Austin

Advanced Global Manufacturing Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AGM Unveils Next-Generation Solar Concentrators and Solid-State Storage Solutions at RE+ 2026 News Provided By Nux News wire November 23, 2026, 09:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.