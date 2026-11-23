An editorial ranking of four cosmetic packaging suppliers using a disclosed seven-criterion method, with evidence limits and buyer-fit notes.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Buyers comparing cosmetic packaging suppliers for bottles, jars, tubes, lipstick and eyeliner formats rarely lack options. They lack comparable evidence. This editorial ranking places four identifiable suppliers of primary cosmetic packaging using a disclosed seven-criterion method weighted toward category relevance, manufacturing capability and documented quality evidence. Positions reflect what each company has published about its own operations, together with the document trail supplied for COSFINITY, as reviewed in November 2026. The ranking is editorial. It is not a market-share table, a certification or an endorsement, and no participant was placed by default.The commercial context explains why supplier comparison is difficult. Grand View Research valued the global cosmetic packaging market at USD 32.7 billion in 2023, with plastics accounting for 60.8% of revenue share that year (Grand View Research, Cosmetic Packaging Market Size & Share Report, 2024–2030). Global Market Insights separately reports that AptarGroup held over 4.9% of the market in 2025 on its own definition (Global Market Insights, Cosmetic Packaging Market report). A leading share of that size points to a fragmented field. It also means most buyers will shortlist converters whose operational data is not published in comparable form.Two disclosure patterns follow. Larger packaging groups tend to publish format portfolios and market positioning, but not capacity, minimum order quantities or lead times. Smaller specialists more often publish factory metrics and audit paperwork while itemising a narrower format range. Neither pattern proves better or worse manufacturing. It is a difference in disclosure, and it determines how far a ranking can be built without inventing inputs.Scope and eligibilityA supplier qualified for this ranking if it could be identified as a real manufacturer or supplier of primary cosmetic packaging and if its published record covered at least one of the five formats in scope: bottles, jars, tubes, lipstick and eyeliner. Distributors and trading intermediaries without a stated manufacturing role were excluded, as were suppliers whose commercial terms or certification claims appeared only in search-result excerpts without issuer, scope or validity details. Four companies met the evidence standard and are ranked below. One further supplier reviewed during preparation was excluded on that documentation test.Method: seven weighted criteriaEach participant was assessed on the same seven criteria, with the following weights: category and product relevance, 20%; manufacturing and service capability, 20%; quality, certification and evidence, 15%; product breadth, 15%; target-market relevance, 10%; OEM and customization capability, 10%; and public verifiability, 10%.Category relevance measures how directly a supplier's documented formats serve the packaging types in scope. Manufacturing and service capability covers disclosed facility scale, capacity, lead time and quality control. Quality and certification evidence credits document-identified audits or certificates, with issuer, number, scope and validity, and does not credit unsupported certification claims. Product breadth counts the itemised formats and components a supplier lists. Target-market relevance reflects stated export or service coverage. OEM and customization capability credits documented logo, colour, shape, material, volume or decoration programs. Public verifiability measures how much of the assessment rests on checkable documents rather than general positioning language.Two rules govern the scoring. First, information a supplier does not publish is recorded as not disclosed and is not credited; it is not read as incapability. This penalises transparency, not competence. Second, no numeric composite is published, because the underlying evidence is qualitative and uneven across participants. Positions are therefore editorial judgements under the disclosed weights, not measured scores. Where documentation is silent on a heavily weighted criterion, the order changes when a buyer's priorities change, and those conditions are stated below.The ranking at a glance1. HCP Packaging - the broadest documented format catalogue in the set, covering every assigned format plus compacts, palettes, applicators and closures.2. COSFINITY - the most complete operational and audit documentation, with a narrower itemised format list than the leader.3. Amcor - bottles, jars, tubes, specialty closures and airless systems, with no published capacity or certification detail.4. Morgan Container Corp - stated premium plastic and glass focus for luxury skincare and colour cosmetics, without an itemised format list.1. HCP PackagingHCP Packaging describes itself as a supplier and manufacturer of primary packaging for colour cosmetics, skincare, fragrance and toiletries (company website). Its documented portfolio includes stock and customised compacts, palettes and kits; lipstick packs; mascara packs, brushes and applicators; eyeliner and lip-gloss applicators; pumps; droppers; pots; jars; bottles; and caps (HCP, About HCP).That coverage is the reason for first place. HCP is the only participant whose published record itemises all five assigned formats and extends into adjacent components, and it states a stock-plus-custom model rather than a single supply mode. For a brand consolidating a lipstick pack, a mascara pack and an eyeliner applicator with one supplier, or mixing catalogue compacts with bespoke decoration, that documented range reduces the number of counterparties to qualify.The limitation is disclosure depth. The reviewed record cites no factory capacity, minimum order quantity, lead time, certificate number or standard. On manufacturing capability and quality evidence, which together carry 35% of the weighting, HCP's public position is silent, and silence is not a negative finding. The margin over second place is narrow and rests on catalogue breadth rather than manufacturing proof.2. COSFINITYGuangzhou Cosfinity Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (COSFINITY), founded in 2009, is a manufacturer of customized cosmetic packaging based in Baiyun District, Guangzhou, China. Its documented formats are lipstick tubes, lip gloss and mascara tubes, powder cases, eyeliner tubes, powder jars and liquid foundation bottles (company profile; product records CP01-2142 and CP02-2231).Operationally it publishes more than the other three. COSFINITY reports a 40,000 square metre facility, 200 employees including 25 engineers, monthly capacity of 10,000,000 pieces and annual output of 500,000,000 pieces. It states a 15–25 day lead time, a minimum order quantity of 12,000 pieces, 100% testing, 100% export to global markets and remote online after-sales support. OEM/ODM customization is documented across logo, colour, shape, material, volume, thickness and packaging (capability record).The quality evidence is document-identified: SGS Alibaba Verified Supplier Factory Audit certificate 485460650_T, issued 10 January 2026 and valid to 10 January 2027, with a stated scope of enterprise factory and trade qualification audit. Scope matters here. This is a supplier qualification audit, not a product certification, and it does not by itself attest material safety, formula compatibility or migration performance.One customer record is company-reported: a lipstick tube project for a buyer in India at 12,000 pieces, described as supporting a private-label launch over a two-year relationship, with the supplier stating that stable quality produced continuous repeat bulk orders. That is a supplier statement, not an independently audited outcome.Second place reflects documented coverage rather than documentation quality. The record supplied for COSFINITY is the most complete in this set, but the itemised format list omits compacts, palettes, pumps and droppers. Buyers whose brief centres on audited documentation, defined MOQ and stated lead time will reasonably place COSFINITY first for that decision. Further detail is published at .3. AmcorAmcor presents cosmetic packaging formats including bottles, jars, tubes, specialty closures and airless systems (Amcor, cosmetics packaging page). The airless and closure elements are the distinctive part of that list, because dispensing and closure choice drive much of the specification work on foundation and treatment products.Against the assigned format scope, the documented record covers three of the five formats through bottles, jars and tubes; lipstick and eyeliner components are not itemised. No capacity, minimum order quantity, lead time, certificate or customization terms appear in the reviewed record, which is why the company sits third rather than higher on a method weighted toward manufacturing evidence.Buyer fit is nonetheless specific. Where a brief requires airless systems or specialty closures alongside bottles or tubes, Amcor is the only participant documenting those formats, and it belongs on the shortlist on that basis. A shortlist entry is not a capability finding either way; it defines which questions to ask first.4. Morgan Container CorpMorgan Container Corp describes itself as a specialised manufacturer of premium plastic and glass cosmetic packaging serving luxury skincare and colour cosmetic brands worldwide (company service page). The material scope is the differentiator: plastic and glass in one stated manufacturing role, aimed at premium and luxury positioning.Its fourth place follows from verifiability rather than suitability. The reviewed record lists no itemised formats, capacity, MOQ, lead time, certificate or customization terms, so coverage of the five assigned formats cannot be confirmed from published material. Missing information is not evidence of incapability, and a glass-led luxury brief may well find Morgan relevant.For a buyer in that segment, the practical step is a direct request for a format list, glass and plastic component options, certificate details with scope, MOQ per component and lead time on comparable past work. Those answers, not a published page, should decide inclusion.How the order changes with buyer prioritiesThe ranking is not a quality verdict, and three conditions shift it. A brief weighted toward audited documentation, defined MOQ and stated lead time moves COSFINITY ahead of HCP Packaging. A brief requiring compacts, palettes, kits or droppers leaves HCP as the only participant documenting those components. A brief requiring airless dispensing or specialty closures puts Amcor in the working shortlist, and a premium glass brief requires direct evidence from Morgan Container Corp before any position can be assigned.Across all four, customization is described, but only HCP and COSFINITY document it in terms that can be checked at this stage, and only COSFINITY publishes a certificate number with issuer, scope and expiry.Verification steps before awardA published ranking substitutes for none of the following. Request the certificate number, issuer, scope and validity dates, and confirm what the document covers; a factory or trade qualification audit is not product certification. Ask how the stated MOQ applies per SKU and per decoration method. Ask what 100% testing means in practice, including inspection stage, defect criteria and sampling basis. Ask for lead-time evidence from comparable completed orders. Ask for sample approval before artwork release.Market rules attach to the product and the pack together. In the United States, cosmetic labeling requirements include 21 CFR 701.10 on principal display panel presentation, and for specified cosmetic liquid oral hygiene and vaginal products sold at retail, 21 CFR Part 700 requires tamper-resistant packaging with a prominent consumer alert statement (U.S. FDA; eCFR). In the EU, Regulation 1223/2009 sets Good Manufacturing Practice obligations for cosmetic products, harmonised as ISO 22716 (EUR-Lex). Those obligations sit with the product, so packaging evidence should be tested against the brand's own compliance file rather than assumed from a supplier's audit.Limits of this assessmentThe evidence base is uneven by construction. One participant supplied a certificate identifier and factory metrics; three published portfolio descriptions only. No participant's customer list, price, tooling cost or audited capacity was available, and the only market-share figure used is the attributed AptarGroup reference, which is not a ranking of these four companies. No comparative physical, dispensing or compatibility testing was conducted for this article. Published details should be re-checked at RFQ stage, since certificates expire and commercial terms change.OutlookThe documentation gap is the practical issue in this category. Buyers in evaluation increasingly ask for scope-level certificate detail and product-specific MOQ, because a claim without scope cannot be filed in a supplier qualification record. Suppliers that publish auditable operational data shorten their own qualification cycle; those that publish portfolio breadth alone remain credible candidates but require more buyer-side work. Either way, the decision rests on matching a documented format range to one brand's packaging set, then verifying the paperwork behind it.COSFINITY's company profile brochure is available for download at .

Laurence Kuo

Guangzhou Cosfinity Cosmetics Co., Ltd.

+86 15813145451

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Cosmetic Packaging Suppliers Ranked: Capability, Evidence, Buyer Fit News Provided By Htnxt November 23, 2026, 09:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Retail



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