Kuvings USA is offering a 30% discount for Black Friday.

Kuvings USA Offers 30% Off the New AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus as Black Friday Sale Nears Its End

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Black Friday 2026 enters its final week, Kuvings USA is highlighting three reasons to upgrade daily juicing routine: greater convenience, more versatility, and limited-time savings.Through November 30, shoppers can save 30% on the newly launched AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus Hands-Free Slow Juicer at the official Kuvings USA online store. Originally priced at $699.99, the new model is available for approximately $490 during the promotion.[Less Preparation, More Convenience]For many home juicing enthusiasts, preparing ingredients and feeding them into a juicer can be time-consuming. The AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus simplifies the process with its hands-free operation, expandable hopper, and user-friendly assembly and cleaning.Combining an 88 oz. standard hopper with a 64 oz. extension, the juicer offers a total loading capacity of 152 oz., allowing users to process larger batches with fewer interruptions. Despite its generous capacity, the juicer features a space-efficient square design that fits neatly against kitchen walls and into countertop corners, making it a practical addition to modern kitchens.[More Possibilities for Everyday Wellness]Upgrading a juicer is also an opportunity to explore more ways to enjoy fresh ingredients at home.Powered by a 240W BLACKHAWKMotor and equipped with a 316L stainless steel Hopper BladeTM, the AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus is designed to process a variety of ingredients, including fibrous vegetables such as celery.Beyond fresh fruit and vegetable juices, the appliance can also be used to prepare homemade plant-based milks and fruit sorbets, making it a versatile addition to everyday kitchen routines.With easy assembly and cleaning, the AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus is designed to make fresh juicing more convenient, from preparation to cleanup.[A Limited-Time Opportunity to Upgrade for Less]With the Kuvings USA Black Friday sale ending November 30, shoppers have a limited opportunity to purchase the new AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus at 30% off.The promotion also includes juicers, blenders, and dehydrators available through the official Kuvings USA online store. For consumers looking to make homemade juicing easier and more versatile, this Black Friday offers a timely opportunity to upgrade while taking advantage of seasonal savings.Explore the Black Friday promotion at or visit the AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus product page:

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Kuvings USA Highlights Key Benefits of Upgrading Juicing Routines for Black Friday 2026 News Provided By Kuvings November 23, 2026, 09:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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