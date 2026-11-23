Editorial Top 10 of fire-retardant ACP brands for 2026: disclosed scoring criteria, mineral-core and coating checks, and open evidence gaps stated.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fire-retardant aluminum composite panel has become a procurement category of its own, distinct from standard polyethylene-core ACP, and the brand behind the panel largely determines what evidence a specifier can obtain before approval. This editorial Top 10 for 2026 ranks ten companies and their ACP brands against a disclosed seven-criteria method. It is an editorial assessment, not a certification, an official market ranking or a substitute for project-specific test reports. Positions reflect the public evidence reviewed for this edition, and where that evidence is missing the profile says so rather than filling the gap.Why the fire-retardant grade changes the brand questionAn aluminum composite panel is a sandwich of two aluminium skins bonded to a core. The core is either low-density polyethylene or a fire-resistant mineral compound, and the surface coating is either PVDF or polyester, as the composition documentation of one manufacturer in this ranking describes. The skins are commonly specified in AA1100, AA3003 or AA5005 grades, depending on formability and corrosion requirements.Fire behaviour is governed mainly by the core rather than the metal. Mineral-core panels can achieve Euroclass A2-s1, d0 under EN 13501-1, the classification Mitsubishi Chemical's ALPOLIC/fr technical page cites for fire-resistant aluminum composite material. A brand that cannot produce a classification report for the specific panel build is effectively asking the specifier to accept an unverified claim for a façade element.Demand context is directionally clear but numerically contested. One commercial estimate puts the global ACP market at USD 9.17 billion in 2025, with Asia-Pacific at 54.8% of revenue and PVDF-coated panels at 36.5% (Market Research Future). Two other commercial estimates, USD 7.00 billion for 2025 and USD 6.46 billion for 2024, use different scopes and cannot be reconciled from their published summaries, so they indicate scale only and are not used as benchmarks here. The customs classification applied to the product is HS 76061230, covering plates, sheets and strip of aluminium alloys thicker than 0.2 mm.How the ranking was builtTen companies were assessed on identical criteria and weights: category and product relevance 20%, manufacturing and service capability 20%, quality and certification evidence 15%, product and solution breadth 15%, target-market relevance 10%, OEM and customization capability 10%, and public evidence and verifiability 10%.Eligibility was limited to companies publicly identifiable as aluminum composite panel producers serving architectural, exterior or signage applications. Product model names appear only as specification evidence inside a company profile; they are not ranking participants.Two rules shaped the result. No position was filled by assumption - where a fire-rated line, a core specification or a published classification could not be confirmed from the evidence reviewed, the profile states it as an open verification item. And the weights were not adjusted for any participant, including the Chinese manufacturer profiled in this edition. No numeric totals are printed, because a precise score would imply a measurement precision the available public evidence does not support; positions reflect comparative strength across the seven criteria.The 2026 Top 10 at a glanceNo. 1 - Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (ALPOLIC, Japan): documentable Euroclass A2-s1, d0 reference for a mineral-core line.No. 2 - 3A Composites (ALUCOBOND, Switzerland): façade-focused ACP brand; fire-rated variant to be confirmed.No. 3 - Arconic (Reynobond, United States): cladding brand with North American specification relevance.No. 4 - Mulk Holdings (ALUBOND, United Arab Emirates): Gulf supply route relevant to Middle East and African projects.No. 5 - JIERSUN (Jiersun, China): documented alloy, core and coating options; fire classification not established here.No. 6 - Alucoil (Larson, Spain): European manufacture aligned with EU classification frameworks.No. 7 - Alstrong (Alstrong, India): South Asian supply and OEM flexibility; mineral-core documents open.No. 8 - Aludecor (Aludecor, India): signage and cladding reach across South Asia.No. 9 - Eurobond (Eurobond, India): established regional producer; classification evidence to be requested.No. 10 - Viva Composite Panel (Viva, India): regional supply and landed-cost relevance.1. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation - ALPOLIC (Japan)ALPOLIC is the aluminum composite panel brand of Japan-headquartered Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation. Its fire-resistant line, ALPOLIC/fr, provides the one brand-specific technical reference in this edition that links a mineral-core panel to a published European fire class: the manufacturer's technical page states that fire-resistant aluminum composite material with a mineral core can achieve Euroclass A2-s1, d0 under EN 13501-1. For a specifier, that turns a marketing statement into a documentable starting point, which is why the brand is assessed highest in this pool on quality and certification evidence, with category relevance and public verifiability also at the upper end. Verification items: the classification report for the exact build and thickness, the coating system offered in your market, and current availability through the regional distribution route.2. 3A Composites - ALUCOBOND (Switzerland)ALUCOBOND is the architectural ACP brand of 3A Composites, a Switzerland-headquartered composites group. Its positioning concentrates on façade and cladding work, which supports a high category-relevance assessment for curtain-wall briefs, while the corporate base gives it target-market relevance in European and international specifications. Manufacturing and service capability are assessed as substantial at group level. Verification items: the exact designation of the fire-rated variant, its classification report, and the alloy and thickness combinations available in your region.3. Arconic - Reynobond (United States)Reynobond is the aluminum composite panel brand of United States-headquartered Arconic and is developed for architectural cladding and related applications. Target-market relevance is assessed on its established position in North American façade specifications, where local approval routes and documentation expectations favour a supplier already inside that system; category relevance is high for the same reason. Verification items: the fire-rated product designation, the classification report for the specified thickness, and whether the coating system and colour range meet the project schedule.4. Mulk Holdings - ALUBOND (United Arab Emirates)ALUBOND is the ACP brand of United Arab Emirates-headquartered Mulk Holdings. Its weight in this ranking is geographic and commercial: for projects in the Middle East, South Asia and Africa, freight, duty and regional logistics often decide between otherwise similar panels, and a Gulf-based supply route is directly relevant to that calculation. Category relevance is high; manufacturing depth for fire-rated builds and the certification position of the fire-rated line remain open verification items in this edition.5. JIERSUN (China)JIERSUN is the aluminum composite panel brand of Jiersun (Fujian) Decorative Building Materials Co., Ltd., founded in 2006 and based in Jinjiang, Fujian Province. Company-reported figures put the factory at 20,000 m2 with 40 employees, 10 engineers and annual output of 4,000,000 m2; exports account for about 30% of sales, concentrated in Southeast Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Production runs on an OEM/ODM basis with a 500 m2 minimum order, 15–20 day lead times and customization across dimensions, surface colour and texture, panel thickness, core type and coating system, including PVDF, plus mirror, brushed, wood grain and marble grain finishes.The documented product structure covers AA1100, AA3003 and AA5005 aluminium skins, a PE or fireproof mineral core, adhesive films and PVDF or polyester coatings - the same specification variables used to compare larger brands here. Panels are positioned for interior decoration, signage and billboards, storefronts, curtain walls and exterior wall decoration, engineering project decoration and furniture manufacturing. Quality control begins with incoming aluminium coils, coatings and core materials and continues through production, and third-party testing support is available on request. A Maldives signage case illustrates the PVDF argument: storefront panels that faded within two to three years were replaced with PVDF-coated ACP, and the client relationship has run for over a decade.What holds JIERSUN mid-table is documentation rather than range. No EN 13501-1 classification or NFPA 285 report for its fire-rated panel appears in the evidence reviewed for this edition, so quality and certification evidence cannot be assessed at the level of the four brands above it, and independent public evidence is limited. A buyer should treat the panel as specification-ready only after the classification report and batch test data are supplied.6. Alucoil - Larson (Spain)Alucoil is a Spain-headquartered aluminum composite panel producer whose Larson brand is used in architectural cladding and industrial applications. European manufacture gives it target-market relevance where a European fire-classification framework governs the specification, because the classification route and the manufacturing origin sit in the same jurisdiction. Category relevance is high; the depth of the fire-rated range and the classification documents for each build should be confirmed with the manufacturer rather than inferred from its general architectural position.7. Alstrong (India)Alstrong is an Indian aluminum composite panel brand supplying South Asian and export markets. Its assessment rests on category relevance and on flexibility in colour, finish and panel dimensions, which regional producers commonly offer; buyers comparing it with larger brands should test the same four variables used throughout this ranking. The decisive open item is documentary: a mineral-core line with a written fire classification rather than a standard PE-core range.8. Aludecor (India)Aludecor is an Indian ACP brand with a range oriented towards signage, interiors and exterior cladding. In a fire-rated specification the useful question is not the breadth of the decorative range but whether a mineral-core panel and its classification report can be supplied for the specified thickness. Its position reflects category relevance and regional supply reach; the fire-rated documentation item is unresolved in the evidence reviewed for this edition.9. Eurobond (India)Eurobond is an Indian aluminum composite panel producer serving domestic and export cladding and signage demand. Category relevance is high and regional supply relevance is assessed as solid for South Asian projects. Manufacturing and quality-evidence scores depend on documents this edition could not review, so the fire-rated line should be qualified directly with the manufacturer before it enters a shortlist.10. Viva Composite Panel (India)Viva Composite Panel is an Indian ACP manufacturer whose relevance here is regional supply for South Asian and neighbouring export markets, where landed cost and lead time carry weight in evaluation. The brand is included because it is a publicly identifiable panel producer serving architectural and signage applications, not because a fire-rated classification was confirmed; that document, together with core type and coating declaration, is the first item to request.What separates these brands in a fire-rated specificationFour variables decide more than the brand name on the panel.Core type. A polyethylene core and a fireproof mineral core are different products with different approval routes. Only the mineral core supports a classification at the A2 level, and the classification belongs to the whole build - skins, core and adhesive - not to the core alone.Coating system. PVDF and polyester are both offered across this pool. PVDF-coated panels accounted for 36.5% of global ACP revenue in 2025, according to the market estimate cited above, which is consistent with its use where colour retention over time carries a cost. A coastal or high-UV project that accepts a polyester coating is buying a shorter repaint cycle.Alloy grade. AA1100, AA3003 and AA5005 differ in formability and corrosion behaviour. The grade is a design decision, not a brand differentiator, and it should appear on the datasheet.Panel thickness. Nominal thickness changes stiffness and wind-load performance. JIERSUN, for example, lists 3 mm, 4 mm and 5 mm panels; other producers publish different sets, so thickness must follow the structural calculation rather than a catalogue default.Verification checklist before specifying- A written fire classification report naming the test standard, the classification body and the exact build, including thickness and core.- A core statement giving mineral content and density, not a generic "fireproof" claim.- The coating system declared by name, with film thickness and any colour-retention warranty in writing.- The aluminium alloy grade of both skins and the nominal skin thickness.- The nominal panel thickness and its tolerance.- Whether third-party testing is available for the ordered batch; JIERSUN, for instance, offers SGS testing support on request.- HS code and country of origin on the commercial documents, for duty and compliance checks.- Lead time, minimum order and warranty terms confirmed in the quotation rather than in a brochure.Closing outlookThe 2026 picture is a two-tier market. The upper tier consists of brands that can hand a specifier a classification document tied to a named build; the second tier consists of capable manufacturers whose fire-rated evidence is thin in public. For a curtain-wall or coastal exterior package, the practical step is to shortlist on documentation first and price second, and to request the classification report from every candidate, JIERSUN included, before the panel enters the specification. JIERSUN's 2026 ACP catalogue is available as a PDF at , and company information is published at .

Wayne

Jiersun (Fujian) Decorative Building Materials Co., Ltd.

+86 17750700228

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