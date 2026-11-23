Major digital billboards in London transit hubs and mobile ads at Unilever HQ demand equal animal welfare commitments in the Global South from Hellmann's parent company

Digital billboards across London near Unilever's headquarters feature the organization's campaign for the absence of cage-free egg policies in the two regions.

- Jacqueline Guzman

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Representatives of animal protection organization Sinergia Animal launched a public awareness campaign in the UK capital yesterday (19th), calling on consumer goods company Unilever to standardize its egg-sourcing policies globally. The campaign targeting Unilever, parent company of mayonnaise brand Hellmann's, coincides with the release of new undercover footage examining industrial egg production in Malaysia, where industry estimates indicate that over 99% of eggs are produced in caged systems.

The“What the Cluck” Campaign

The campaign highlights the disparity in Unilever's cage-free egg policies between Western markets and regions in Asia and Latin America. Digital billboards were displayed in high-footfall transit hubs, including Bank station and Waterloo station's main ticket hall, while a mobile advertisement truck circulated near Unilever House on Victoria Embankment.

Organized by Sinergia Animal, an international non-profit organization working to improve conditions for animals in food production across the Global South, the initiative requests that the company apply uniform animal welfare standards across all global operations.

“We are bringing our demands for animal welfare straight to the heart of London, where corporate decisions that directly impact millions of animals are made,” said Jacqueline Guzmán, Global Corporate Engagement Director at Sinergia Animal.“Unilever cannot claim to be a purpose-driven leader while relegating developing markets to lower welfare standards.”

Regional Disparities in Sourcing Policies

According to Unilever's latest corporate disclosures, the company has achieved 100% cage-free egg sourcing in Europe and North America, while cage-free sourcing in Asia and Latin America stands at 27% and 47%, respectively. Last year, the company revised its 2018 global cage-free pledge, falling short of its 2025 targets and abandoning its goal of 100% cage-free in the Global South. No updated roadmap has since been published, leaving countries across the region without clarity on how or when its remaining commitments will be met. Unilever has also not responded to outreach from other NGOs.

The policy update differs from Unilever's established practices in the UK, where Hellmann's mayonnaise has sourced 100% cage-free eggs since 2008. In Western Europe, the company has also publicly supported initiatives aimed at ending the use of cages in agriculture, including the 2021 European Citizens' Initiative.

“Unilever transitioned away from battery cages in the Global North years ago, effectively leaving animals and consumers in Southeast Asia and Latin America behind with this policy shift,” said Guzmán.“If cage-free standards are non-negotiable for UK consumers, why are animals in Southeast Asia and Latin America subjected to a lower moral baseline?”

Industry Context and Investigation Findings

Unilever uses approximately 1.38 billion eggs globally per year, representing an estimated 4.9 million laying hens. Sinergia Animal's recent investigation in Malaysia documents conditions within conventional battery-cage systems, where hens are housed in spaces smaller than an A4 sheet of paper, restricting their ability to stretch their wings or perform natural behaviors.

In Malaysia, where annual production reaches 17.39 billion eggs, industry estimates indicate that less than 0.3% come from cage-free facilities, with approximately 99.7% produced in caged systems. While the facility documented in the investigation was not identified as a direct supplier to Unilever, Sinergia Animal states that the footage illustrates standard industry practices in markets where corporate procurement policies do not yet mandate cage-free sourcing.

Market Developments and Calls to Action

The organization notes that transitioning to cage-free systems is technically feasible and expanding across Southeast Asia, with regional production capacity growing. According to the Asia Cage Free Tracker and its newly launched Annex, peer companies such as Nestlé have maintained global cage-free commitments, reporting 81.7% progress worldwide.

Sinergia Animal is officially calling on Unilever to:

- Restore its global commitment to 100% cage-free egg sourcing across all operational regions.

- Publish a detailed roadmap and timeline for achieving this target globally.

- Increase transparency by releasing country-level data on its current egg sourcing.

“A global company with global influence should have one global standard. Until Unilever adopts it, the message it sends to its customers is that some animals, and some consumers, matter less than others,” added Guzmán.

About Sinergia Animal

Sinergia Animal is an international non-profit animal protection organisation working across 7 countries in Latin America and Southeast Asia to create a kinder future for farmed animals. Named a Top Charity by Animal Charity Evaluators (ACE) for nine consecutive years, the organisation transforms food systems through corporate engagement, undercover investigations, policy advocacy, and practical programmes. To date, Sinergia Animal has helped secure over 200 corporate commitments to improve animal welfare, impacting approximately 100 million animals every year.

For more information, visit:

Natalia Cornejo

Sinergia Animal

+55 11 94976-6131

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Watch the full investigation here

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Sinergia Animal Launches London Campaign Highlighting Lack of Cage-Free Egg Commitments in Asia and Latin America News Provided By Sinergia Animal November 23, 2026, 09:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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