From left: Anas Ech-Cherfi, Co-founder and CTO of NAYRA; Yulia Stark, Co-founder and CEO of NAYRA; Marie-Anne Marx, Chargée d'affaires of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg in Abu Dhabi; and Lucero Liriano, Co-founder and COO of NAYRA, at the Residence on 17 N

Hosts and guests at Future of Finance, Residence of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Abu Dhabi, 17 November 2026.

NAYRA shared new results in Abu Dhabi: in one semester, students at the American University of Sharjah raised its financial confidence score from 64 to 80.

- Yulia Stark, Co-founder and CEO of NAYRAABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NAYRA shared new results at Future of Finance in Abu Dhabi: in one semester, a cohort of students at the American University of Sharjah raised its average financial confidence score from 64 to 80.How to prepare the next generation to manage money well? That was the question on the table on 17 November at Future of Finance, an evening held at the Residence of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg in Abu Dhabi together with Swift and the Benelux Business Council. Policymakers, central bankers, diplomats and academics from the UAE and the Benelux countries came together to discuss it.NAYRA's answer was practice, measured before and after. The company presented the first results of its Financial Confidence Index, drawn from a Fall 2026 cohort at the School of Business Administration of the American University of Sharjah (AUS).Why LuxembourgThe setting was deliberate. Luxembourg is one of Europe's leading financial centres. It is the largest investment fund centre in Europe and the second largest in the world after the United States, and its stock exchange lists around a third of the world's new international bonds and a leading share of its sustainable bonds.Luxembourg is also one of Europe's fintech hubs. It is home to more than 200 fintech companies and to the European bases of global payment players such as PayPal, Amazon and Rakuten, which can serve the whole European Union from a single Luxembourg licence. The Luxembourg House of Financial Technology (LHoFT), the country's national fintech platform, connects that ecosystem with partners abroad, and fintech, asset management and green finance are among the priorities of Luxembourg's cooperation with the UAE.That made the Residence a natural place to ask what the future of finance demands of people, not only of systems. A financial centre built on trust, regulation and innovation met the UAE's own ambitions in one room. It also mirrors NAYRA's path: born in Belgium, proven first in the UAE, and now scaling internationally.What the students showedEach student took the Index at the start and again at the end of the NAYRA Financial Confidence Programme..The cohort's average score rose from 64 to 80 out of 100..89% of students scored higher at the end..The share scoring 70 or more rose from 27% to 74%..All three OECD/INFE dimensions rose: self-efficacy (63 to 80), resilience (63 to 79) and digital finance (64 to 80).The change went beyond scores. 40% of students set a savings goal with a deadline, 36% tracked a budget, 34% started or added to an emergency fund, and 33% talked about money with family or friends. 96% said they felt more able to make money decisions on their own, and 77% would recommend NAYRA, giving it 9 or 10 out of 10.The cohort had no comparison group and participation was incentivised. NAYRA presents the results as a first baseline, to be repeated cohort by cohort.Why it matters for the UAEThe UAE has set the direction through the Central Bank's National Financial Literacy Strategy 2027–2031 and National Financial Inclusion Strategy 2026–2030, which aim to build money skills at every stage of life. The need is clear. In OECD PISA 2022, 39% of UAE 15-year-olds scored below the financial literacy baseline, more than double the OECD average of 18%. According to the Central Bank of the UAE, only 30.7% of 18-to-24-year-olds could cover three months without income.What is missing is a shared way to check what works. NAYRA gives banks, universities, schools and ministries one before-and-after measure that each can report against the national strategy.Who was in the roomGuests included representatives of the UAE Ministry of Finance, members of the Central Bank of the UAE team, senior European leadership from Brussels, diplomats from Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, TRENDS Group, and academic leaders including from AUS."Knowledge informs. Practice changes behaviour. Measurement proves it," said Yulia Stark, Co-founder and CEO of NAYRA. "Every institution in that room has a part in preparing the next generation for money. Our job is to give them one honest measure of whether it is working, cohort by cohort."What comes nextNAYRA now invites regulators, universities, banks and companies to set the measure with it. Each partner receives its own anonymised cohort report from the NAYRA dashboard: never a credit score, never a named student.The evening closed on one question, which now stands as the invitation: which institution will measure first?About NAYRANAYRA is infrastructure for measuring financial confidence, powered by EWA Group. Born in Belgium and proven first in the UAE, it is now scaling internationally. It was co-founded by Yulia Stark (CEO), Anas Ech-Cherfi (CTO) and Lucero Liriano (COO). It pairs practice-based learning in an app with the NAYRA Financial Confidence Index, which measures self-efficacy, resilience and digital finance skills on OECD/INFE dimensions before and after a programme. NAYRA is built to support the UAE's National Financial Literacy Strategy and is delivered in partnership with DMCC and the UAE Ministry of Economy & Tourism. .Media contact: Lucero Liriano, COO, NAYRA,...

Yulia Stark

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NAYRA reports 16-point rise in financial confidence scores among American University of Sharjah students News Provided By Tudor Communication SRL November 23, 2026, 09:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, International Organizations, Technology



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